It is only the third week of the regular season, but significant games already dot the schedule.
While two area teams – Ellison and Florence – are receiving early season byes, five area teams will attempt to keep undefeated records intact this week, while three begin their district schedules.
There are also a pair of battles between unbeatens and a clash between state-ranked programs.
But fans will need to hit the road in order to see most of this week’s action as only four teams – Harker Heights, Belton, Shoemaker and Salado – are at home.
ROUND ROCK CEDAR RIDGE (1-1) AT HARKER HEIGHTS (2-0)
The Knights are not scoring at last season’s pace, averaging just 30 points through their first two games, but Harker Heights is still explosive. The Knights overwhelmed then-Class 5A, Division I No. 7 Smithson Valley with a 20-point outburst in the second quarter of last week’s 27-13 road victory as senior running back Re’Shaun Sanford posted 189 rushing yards.
COPPERAS COVE (1-1) AT MANOR (2-0)
After defeating Georgetown East View 39-9 last week, the Bulldawgs have an opportunity to end a couple of significant skids. Beating the Mustangs would give Copperas Cove its first road victory since defeating Waco 41-24 on Oct. 4, 2019 and give it consecutive wins for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time the Bulldawgs started a season 2-1.
6A NO. 22 TEMPLE (2-0) AT 5A, DI NO. 9 COLLEGE STATION (1-1)
After having its season-long undefeated streak come to an end in the Class 5A, Division I state semifinals last year, the Cougars displayed inconsistency to start the campaign, allowing 52 points in a Week 1 loss before beating Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 52-7 last week. The Wildcats have not experienced similar issues, but they will be tested by the Cougars, who have not lost at home since 2018.
MIDLOTHIAN (2-0) AT SHOEMAKER (2-0)
The Grey Wolves are definitely surprising some people with their revamped offense that has combined for 83 points under sophomore quarterback Malachi Jerome, who completed eight passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns last week against Chaparral. The Panthers will not be easy to score on, though, after allowing a mere 24 points through the first two weeks.
KILLEEN (1-1) AT CLEBURNE (0-2)
The Kangaroos want to earn their first district-opening victory since 2015, when they beat Copperas Cove 17-14, and take it into their bye week next week, and the Yellowjackets could provide the perfect opportunity after struggling to start the season. Cleburne has a total of just 20 points through two games after being shut out 64-0 at Midlothian Heritage in Week 2.
LAKE BELTON (2-0) AT RED OAK (2-0)
The Broncos are set to play their first district game, and if previous contests are any indication, they should thrive. Lake Belton upset state-ranked Leander Rouse on the road to start the season before maintaining its composure after seeing a 31-point lead dwindle away in last week’s 41-34 victory against Buda Johnson.
The Hawks, however, are desperate to stay unbeaten after suffering through a 2-8 campaign in 2021.
CHAPARRAL (0-2) AT MARBLE FALLS (1-1)
After serving the role of visitor inside the stadium located on their own campus last week, the Bobcats travel to Marble Falls for their first true road game. Chaparral has struggled to begin its existence, crossing the goal line just once while allowing 94 points in two losses. The Mustangs will be looking to bounce back after having their four-game regular-season win streak snapped.
HUNTSVILLE (1-1) AT BELTON (1-1)
The Tigers are 1-1 for the second consecutive season after suffering a 35-point loss in Week 2 for the second year in a row. Unlike last season, though, Belton intends to improve its record to 2-1 for just the third time since 2016 as it welcomes former head coach Rodney Southern back to town. The Hornets head coach spent seven years with the Tigers before leaving for Huntsville in 2014.
LAMPASAS (1-1) AT GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW (0-2)
The Badgers, who are playing their third consecutive road game, collected a much needed victory last week after Elgin, which went winless in 2021, won the season opener, handing Lampasas its fourth loss in five games dating back to last year. The Patriots were held to just nine points in a loss to Copperas Cove last week and have lost eight of their previous 11 games.
GATESVILLE (1-1) AT McGREGOR (0-2)
Despite the differences in record, these teams have performed almost identically through the first two games of the season. Each has scored exactly 36 points with a 22-point outing in the first week followed by scoring 14 points last week, and only three points separates the points allowed with the Hornets giving up 70 to the Bulldogs 73. Gatesville is on a road roll, though, winning its last four games away from home.
3A, DI NO. 7 MALAKOFF (1-1) AT SALADO (2-0)
The Eagles can make big waves by upsetting the state-ranked Tigers, who have already proven they can be vulnerable. Malakoff came up just short against Class 3A, Division I No. 6 Grandview last week, falling 21-17, but hope is all Salado needs as it looks to continue the impressive start to new head coach and alumnus Tom Westerberg’s tenure with the team.
