Area teams will be stretched across the state tonight, occupying stadiums from Killeen to Bryan to Arlington and Odessa. Regardless of direction, however, there are compelling storylines.
Only two teams – Harker Heights and Lake Belton – remain undefeated, while four – Copperas Cove, Temple, Shoemaker and Salado – attempt to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season, and Chaparral still searches for its inaugural victory.
Ellison and Florence each return from off weeks, while Killeen takes its bye, and all Class 5A and Class 6A programs are either in district competition or on the verge of starting their district schedules next week.
And while there are some lengthy road trips if fans feel like traveling, they do not need to with eight area teams playing at home.
HARKER HEIGHTS (3-0) AT ODESSA PERMIAN (3-0)
The Knights will spend far more time on the road than the field this week, traveling to play the fabled Panthers. Permian has not allowed more than 20 points in a game, but it has come against teams with a combined 3-6 record. After averaging 48.9 points in 2021, Harker Heights looks to surpass its season high of 33 points in its nondistrict finale.
WACO UNIVERSITY (1-2) AT COPPERAS COVE (1-2)
Heading into their bye week, the Bulldawgs look to generate some momentum after being overwhelmed by Manor last week. The Mustangs scored 28 points in the second quarter and led 42-0 before Copperas Cove produced the game’s final 15 points. The Trojans’ record is somewhat deceiving, though, losing two games by a combined three points.
6A NO. 11 ARLINGTON MARTIN (2-1) AT TEMPLE (2-1)
After losing to state-ranked College Station last week and falling out of the polls, the Wildcats return to action against another high-caliber opponent in the Warriors, who are also coming off a loss to a lofty foe.
Allen jumped 15 spots in the rankings to No. 9 after defeating Martin 27-16 last week. In 2020, the Warriors traveled to Temple and won 43-25.
SHOEMAKER (2-1) AT LAKE BELTON (3-0)
The Broncos opened their district schedule with a thrilling, come-from-behind 48-47 overtime victory at Red Oak last week, keeping their unblemished debut as a University Interscholastic League program intact.
Extending it, however, will be difficult against the Grey Wolves, who average more than 300 yards of offense while only allowing 18.9 points per game.
RED OAK (2-1) AT ELLISON (1-1)
Coming off a Week 2 bye, the Eagles take their first step toward potentially returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but the Hawks are desperate to bounce back after posting 512 yards of offense in a one-point overtime loss to Lake Belton. Ellison brings numerous questions into the contest after producing polar opposite performances to start the season, losing 33-7 to Harker Heights before winning 34-7 at Pflugerville Hendrickson.
BRYAN RUDDER (1-2) AT CHAPARRAL (0-3)
The Bobcats delivered the best showing of their young existence last week in a 22-15 loss at Marble Falls, and they hope to build on the outing against the struggling Rangers. After losing its first two games by a combined score of 111-42, Rudder narrowly collected its first victory, 21-14, last week against Elgin. The Wildcats were winless last year and have only won four games in a season once since 2014.
BELTON (2-1) AT SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (1-2)
The Tigers are averaging 37.5 points through two home games, but they were limited to just seven points in their lone road game at Brenham. Now, Belton has an opportunity to prove the showing was an anomaly against a team allowing more than 40 points per game. The main statistical difference between the home and road showings comes through the air with the Tigers averaging 322.5 passing yards in the wins and posting just 75 in the loss.
LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY (1-2) AT SALADO (2-1)
The Eagles fell just shy of upsetting state-ranked Malakoff last week, losing by a point, 28-27, in double overtime at home. Despite the final score, Salado emerges with momentum as it renews a rivalry with the Bumblebees. The teams played a dozen times between 2004 and 2019 with the Eagles winning seven times, including the previous two encounters by a combined score of 87-28.
GATESVILLE (2-1) AT MEXIA (0-3)
The Hornets have the ideal opportunity to win at least three of their first four games for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2017 as they travel to face the reeling Black Cats. Mexia has allowed at least 63 points in each of its games en route to being outscored 205-40. History is also on the Hornets’ side with Gatesville winning four of the last five encounters, but the Black Cats won the last meeting 31-0 in 2011.
PFLUGERVILLE CONNALLY (0-3) AT LAMPASAS (2-1)
For the fourth consecutive week, the Badgers are facing a winless team, but for the first time this season, they will be playing at home, and with a victory, Lampasas will have constructed at least a three-game winning streak for the fifth straight year. The Cougars, who have been outscored 120-47 this season, come into the game off their first competitive showing, losing 31-28 at Austin McCallum.
JOHNSON CITY (2-1) AT FLORENCE (1-1)
The Buffaloes enter the contest rested after experiencing their first of two bye weeks this season, and now, they will attempt to replicate last year’s early season success. A victory gives Florence a second straight 2-1 start to a season after winning just three total games between 2018 and 2020. Last season, the Eagles won the season opener 14-13 before the Buffaloes won four of their next five games.
