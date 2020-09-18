Salado cross country star Jaci McGregor collected her third victory in as many tries on Thursday at the Salado Tenroc Invitational at Tenroc Ranch.
McGregor, the defending Class 4A state champion, finished the 2-mile course in 11 minutes, 59.9 seconds to win by more than a half minute.
Anna Lesley (12:52.3) was fifth for the Lady Eagles, who won the 1A-4A division girls team title on a tiebreaker with Lorena. Both teams scored 44 points.
The Salado trio of Ellie Mescher (13:31.2), Avery Fossum (13:36.9) and Kate Neas (13:43.2) finished 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively, to boost the Lady Eagles’ tally.
Lake Belton finished third with 98 points. Sophomore Macee Bradford led the Broncos with a sixth-place finish of 12:55.8. Freshman Macey Weber (ninth, 13:16.4) also medaled.
Salado placed four boys in the top six, led by Grant Sellers’ finish of 17:19.8 on the 5k course. Logan Rickey (17:25.4) was third, Trey Graham (17:45.3) was fifth, and Isaac Huerta (18:06.6) finished sixth.
Sophomore Brooks Dabney also contributed to the Eagles’ winning total of 36. Rogers (113) was a distant second.
Freshman Asthon Kelly (19:07.4) posted the top time for Lake Belton and finished 15th.
Harker Heights sophomore Kailynn Denney placed third in the girls 5A-6A division with a time of 20:40, 14 seconds behind winner Anna Wojcik of Cedar Park Vista Ridge. The Lady Knights were seventh in the team standings.
Shoemaker junior Quintin Johnson (12th, 17:33.4) was the top local finisher in the 5A-6A division. The Grey Wolves were ninth in the team standings. Harker Heights placed 10th.
Each of the 1A-4A and 5A-6A races was divided into two waves of runners, with each wave spaced 2 hours apart to comply with the UIL’s cross-country Covid-19 guidelines that limit race fields to eight teams and 10 runners per team.
Salado’s Mescher named Mr. Texas Football Player of Week
Salado running back Noah Mescher was announced as Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week on Friday for his Week 3 performance on Sept. 11 against Stephenville.
Mescher ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries in a 61-46 comeback victory.
Mescher topped nine other nominees for the weekly honor in an online poll at TexasFootball.com.
Ellison volleyball match today can be heard online
Ellison’s volleyball match this morning at 9:30 against Bryan Rudder can be heard online at bcsball.com.
BCSball.com provides free, live broadcasts of sports for the Bryan and College Station school districts.
