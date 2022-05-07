HEWITT — Harker Heights did not record a hit through Friday’s first four innings. It just did not feel that way to Kye Robertson.
The Lady Knights opened their Class 6A area series against Sachse looking to immediately deliver offensively after struggling at times throughout the bi-district round, but it did not happen.
Harker Heights did not get a runner on base until the fourth inning and did not produce a hit until the fifth inning. While it was not the team’s intention, the showing was enough to secure a 1-0 victory, and following the contest, the Lady Knights’ head coach admitted the production was deceiving.
“Early on,” Robertson said, “I was very impressed with our showings at the plate. In the first inning, we hit two hard rockets that they were able to field, and that is a credit to them, because they are stingy on defense.
“But we just knew that if we kept playing together, something was going to open up.”
And it did.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Harker Heights junior right fielder Paige Findley, who was hitting ninth in the lineup, sent a single past the Lady Mustangs’ first baseman to score Chrisma Maulolo.
The senior was pinch running for sister Doxa Maulolo, who reached base on a walk.
“This game was won by our role players,” Robertson said. “It was just unbelievable the way it played out for us, because we just weren’t able to find consistent base hits. But I’m really proud of the way we swung the bats today.
“We just needed an opportunity, and Paige gave it to us today.”
Clarissa Gutierrez also had a single in the fifth inning, and catcher Rozalyn Simmons provided the Lady Knights’ final hit — a single — in the sixth inning.
Defensively, sophomore pitcher Nevaeh Brown anchored Harker Heights’ defense, allowing just two hits while striking out a dozen batters, including three-strikeout showings in the fourth and seventh innings. She also had a strikeout to conclude the top of the third inning after Sachse (22-11) loaded the bases with one out.
The Lady Knights entered the contest riding a wave of emotion after dramatically earning the program’s first bi-district championship in recent history.
On the heels of capturing the lone district championship in Killeen ISD’s existence, Harker Heights embarked on its postseason trek by defeating Mansfield 9-2 at home, but the Lady Knights suffered a shutout loss on the road in Game 2.
Then, however, after 15 consecutive scoreless innings, Brown’s walk-off grand slam snapped the skid and punctuated a 5-1 victory to clinch a spot in the second round.
Should Harker Heights (31-7-1) need another deciding game en route to an area-round title, it would occur at Baylor’s Getterman Stadium.
The series shifts to Waco today for the second and potentially third games. Game 2 is set to start at 2 p.m. with Game 3, if necessary, following at 4 p.m.
For the Lady Knights, who have played just six playoff games since ending a 17-year postseason drought in 2021, the stage, which is situated inside one of the nation’s elite softball facilities capable of seating more than 1,200 fans, could be overwhelming.
Robertson is confident his players will not cower in the moment, though.
“They wanted to play at Baylor,” he said, “and I thought there were pros and cons, but when I came back around to it, I realized it is not about me as a coach — it is about the experience for these girls. This season has been the experience of a lifetime so far, but for them to set foot on a Division I field is something they deserve.
“And I believe they are mature enough to handle the atmosphere.”
CLASS 6A AREA-ROUND PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Harker Heights 1, Sachse 0, Harker Heights leads series 1-0
Saturday, May 7
- Harker Heights vs. Sachse, Game 2, 2 p.m. at Baylor, Waco (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
