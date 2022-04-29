HARKER HEIGHTS – The easy part is over.
For years, Harker Heights worked to resurrect its program, and last season the Lady Knights made major progress, returning to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years – a skid longer than many current players have been alive.
Thursday, another milestone was met as Harker Heights earned its first playoff victory in recent history by cruising to a 9-2 win against visiting Mansfield in Game 1 of their Class 6A bi-district series.
Following the contest, Lady Knights head coach Kye Robertson encouraged his players to enjoy the accomplishment, because he understands the team’s path into the second round is about to become more difficult.
“They are going to want to get back at us bad,” Robertson said of Game 2. “This one really hurts them, and they are going to have a long bus ride home to think about how they are going to bounce back and beat us. If my girls think this is over, they need to know this is far from over.
“We have got to play with the same intensity we had tonight, but now we have to do it at their field.”
Mansfield hosts the second game tonight at 7 p.m. with a third game, if necessary, set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lake Belton.
While nothing is guaranteed, Harker Heights proved it has the potential to advance, but the Lady Knights were forced to overcome some early jitters in doing so.
The Lady Tigers immediately got on base as leadoff hitter Jadyn Ferguson connected for a single, and moments later, teammate Hawwa Townsend’s RBI double gave Mansfield a one-run advantage.
The lead, however, would not last.
After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, Harker Heights (29-6-1) would not repeat the feat during the ensuing inning, posting four runs on four hits.
Marivel Reyes, a shortstop, hit a double before rounding the bases, and then senior center fielder Evan Fuller snapped the 1-1 tie with a three-run home run to score Clarissa Gutierrez and Eva Armstrong.
The Lady Knights added a run in the third inning as Cerenity Hunkin’s sacrifice fly scored Ally King, who blasted a three-run home run to left field as part of another four-run outburst in the fourth inning, and Harker Heights’ lead swelled to 9-1.
“Evan’s home run was just huge,” Robertson said, “and it provided us with a lot of momentum. Then, I’m just really proud of Ally, who has been battling all year and hasn’t got as many at-bats as some of the other girls, but she’s been working all week.
“She stepped up, and she drove that ball.”
Mansfield (19-11-1) posted its final run in the sixth inning, but Lady Knights’ sophomore pitcher Nevaeh Brown struck out three of the following four batters she faced to end the game. Brown finished with 15 strikeouts.
Offensively, Harker Heights produced 10 hits with Rozalyn Simmons hitting for a pair of singles and Gutierrez, who scored two runs, tallying a single and a double.
As a team, the Lady Tigers finished with four hits and committed seven errors. Townsend was responsible for two of the hits with a single and a double combining to produce a pair of RBIs.
Now, the Lady Knights must quickly move past the emotional outcome and refocus if they intend to sweep the series and advance to play Sachse or Rockwall-Heath in next week’s area round.
Robertson believes his players will be prepared, though.
“I am encouraging them to enjoy this moment,” he said, “but when we get on the bus to go to Mansfield, it becomes time for business.
“But that is what is cool about this group – they understand that.”
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Best-of-3
- Thursday, Game 1: Harker Heights 9, Mansfield 2, Heights lead series 1-0
- Friday, Game 2: Harker Heights at Mansfield, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Game 3 (if necessary): Harker Heights vs. Mansfield, at Lake Belton HS, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.