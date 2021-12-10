Tonight, there is nothing but optimism.
Nearly a full year removed from last season’s state championship games, almost all coaches and players have come to terms with their campaigns. For better or worse, each has most likely accepted the outcomes and moved on.
Now, the title hunt begins anew for District 12-6A programs, and for at least one night, there is nothing but optimism, because regardless of where they finished in the last year’s standings, every team steps onto the court with playoff aspirations.
Last season, two-time defending district champion Harker Heights, Ellison, Shoemaker and Temple advanced from the 14-game race, ending with fourth- through seventh-place finishing within two games of each other.
This year should be equally competitive and will serve as a farewell for some of the area’s most cherished rivalries as realignment is set to separate the district at its seams.
HARKER HEIGHTS AT COPPERAS COVE
The Lady Knights have been the district’s most dominant team for the previous two seasons, but Harker Heights is not the same.
While many familiar faces still reside on the roster, program cornerstones Sierra Brooks, who capped off her career with consecutive all-district most valuable player awards, is gone as is teammate Emri Lovell.
Plenty of talent remains, but creating cohesion will be key, and the Lady Knights appear to be succeeding in the task after claiming the bronze championship at last week’s Georgetown tournament.
The Lady Bulldawgs were one of two teams to finish one game behind fourth-place Shoemaker last season, and upsetting Harker Heights would go a long way in helping avoid a similar situation this year.
The Lady Knights dominated last season’s series, winning both games by a combined 39 points, including a 40-17 victory in the district opener.
ELLISON AT BRYAN
While Harker Heights lost key pieces, Ellison lost almost all its pieces as only five players from last year’s 14-person roster returned.
Fortunately, all-district first-team selections Evelyn Lorenzo and Kaylah Cherry are among the quintet, and the pair has the Lady Eagles poised for another playoff appearance.
Despite the turnover, Ellison has excelled, winning a dozen games, including a 4-1 showing en route to fifth place at last weekend’s 32-team Katy Classic.
The Lady Eagles have proven they can compete with talented teams, but now, Ellison will look to show it can win when it is supposed to.
The Lady Vikings finished at the bottom of the standings last season, winning just three games, and they are struggling this season as well, providing the inexperienced Lady Eagles an ideal opportunity to generate some early momentum in district if they capitalize.
BELTON AT SHOEMAKER
The Lady Tigers are desperate to reach the playoffs, and the Lady Grey Wolves are desperate to remain there as each program looks to reverse its recent fortunes.
Shoemaker snapped a three-year playoff drought last season, returning under first-year head coach Karron Taylor. Following the first-round exit, however, Taylor was named the Grey Wolves’ head coach, allowing Kellen Hearn to take control of the program.
Belton, which has not reached the playoffs since 2016, is in a similar position as Eric Regier inherits the team following the departure of longtime coach Brenda Gomez.
Each program is looking to establish a new identity, and a win tonight would certainly help accelerate the process.
TEMPLE AT KILLEEN
The Lady Kangaroos finished just two games behind fourth place last season, and they have developed plenty of pieces to help close the gap this year.
Among others, all-district co-newcomer of the year Taleiyah Gibbs returns for her junior season alongside first-team selection Tyanna Simpson, a junior.
Temple – last year’s district runner-up – will prove to be a difficult challenge, though, after starting the season with a 10-5 record.
