Harker Heights standout Cynaye Bobbitt is among the first two players new Western New Mexico University head women’s basketball coach Josh Pace has added to his roster.
Bobbitt earned second-team All-District 12-6A honors as a senior and helped the Lady Knights win 76 games in three seasons as a varsity contributor. Heights was 32-6 last season and was ranked No. 12 in the final Class 6A poll.
Bobbitt, at 5-foot-11, can play shooting guard, small forward and power forward.
“Cynaye will bring athleticism, versatility and is capable of guarding multiple positions,” Pace said in a school news release. “She also is a solid shooter from the perimeter. We are very excited to get her on campus and get to work in developing her game even more.”
Pace was promoted from associate head coach earlier this month. He played under Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and was a key contributor on the Orange’s 2003 NCAA championship team.
The Mustangs, based in Silver City, New Mexico, play in the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference.
