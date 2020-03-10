Sierra Brooks felt a burden.
Despite being surrounded by talented teammates, the Harker Heights guard always wanted to prove something to herself by consistently delivering in any manner possibly.
And she did.
Brooks guided the Lady Knights to a District 12-6A championship, a trip into the regional quarterfinals, and recently, she capped off her junior season by being named all-district most valuable player.
Now, the burden is lifted.
“I had a weight on my back,” Brooks said. “I don’t feel any additional pressure for next year now that I’ve been named MVP, but it does motivate me.
“There is going to be a higher expectation of me now from my teammates and my coaches. We’re losing a lot of good players, so now I have to step up.”
Throughout the season, Brooks delivered for Harker Heights.
The Lady Knights, who finished the season with a 32-6 record, went 15-1 en route to winning the district championship, bouncing back from their lone loss with a 12-game winning streak.
While Brooks earned the highest achievement, she was not the only Harker Heights player represented.
Along with earning the MVP and having head coach Shirretha Nelson named coach of the year, the Lady Knights landed four players on the first team, including a pair of seniors.
Brielle Dorsey, a post, and forward Celise Bobbitt capped off their high school careers with the lofty recognition, and starting guards Angelique Morgan, a sophomore, and junior Emri Lovell joined the pair on the 15-player list.
Additionally, Harker Heights placed four bench players on the second team in seniors Cynaye Bobbitt, Princess Roberts and Ziah Ambrose and sophomore Empress Roberts.
“We approached every practice like it was our last practice,” Brooks said, “and every game like it was our last game.
“Just knowing that we all had a role on the team makes it special, because we all played a part in our success.”
Ellison, Copperas Cove and Waco Midway each had seven players represented on the list with each squad sporting a superlative.
Lady Eagles junior Nylia Mobley was named defensive player of the year, while a quartet of teammates were placed on the first team — seniors Alina Simon, Arrianna Faulks, Di’Ambria Whyte and Evelyn Lorenzo, a junior.
The junior tandem of Le’Ondria Ford and DeAjia Brown were placed on the second team for Ellison.
The Pantherettes, who saw sophomore Marlissa Watson named newcomer of the year, were the only other team with four first-team selections.
Kaysha McCloud, a senior post, completed her career with the Lady Bulldawgs by being named co-offensive player of the year, sharing the accolade with Temple senior Wilashia Burleson.
Copperas Cove guard Madisen Honea and forward Leah Powell, who are both seniors, earned first-team honors with teammates A’Zariah Knotts, Jasmie Sankey, Micah Anderson and senior Deja Chapman landing on the second team. Knotts, Sankey and Anderson are all juniors.
Shoemaker and Killeen each had a second-team selection.
Lady Grey Wolves sophomore Jamesha Reece and Lady Kangaroos freshman Tyanna Simpson made the list along with Belton’s lone representatives in sophomore Nylah Modesie and junior Karina Fisher.
SALADO SNAGS PAIR OF SUPERLATIVES
In District 27-4A, Salado captured seven spots on the all-district list after their season ended in the regional finals.
The Lady Eagles earned a pair of superlatives as Kaia Philen and Abby Rembert were named offensive and defensive player of the year, respectively.
Salado also emerged with two first-team selections — Amanda Cantu and Lorena Perez — and Reese Preston, Katie Law and Priscilla Torczynski were placed on the second team.
Lampasas freshman guard Payton Tatum began her career by being named newcomer of the year, while senior guard Abby Martin and sophomore post Juliana Dwamena were placed on the first team for the Lady Badgers. Additionally, junior post Addison McDonald and senior shooting guard Jessica Ball landed on the second team.
GATESVILLE GRABS SEVEN SPOTS ON 18-4A LIST
Gatesville’s district-championship team earned a lot of recognition after placing seven players on the 18-4A All-District Team, including co-most valuable player Alayna Washington.
Josie Boyd and Allaiya Jones received first-team selections for the Hornets, and teammates Caitlin Chacon, T’Ana Nolte and Marlee Ward landed on the second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.