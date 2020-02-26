WHITNEY — In the fourth quarter, Harker Heights’ offense evaporated along with the Lady Knights’ hopes of a state championship.
Since the start of the new year, No. 12 Harker Heights has been virtually untouchable, winning all but two contests by double digits.
With a trip to the regional tournament on the line, however, the streak soured.
After going back and forth with McKinney for a majority of Tuesday’s area-round encounter, the Lady Knights opened a 46-39 advantage early in the fourth quarter.
But it would not last.
The Lady Lions closed the period with a 19-4 outburst en route to upsetting Harker Heights 58-50 and ending the Lady Knights’ 12-game win streak.
Harker Heights (32-6) connected on just two field goals in the fourth quarter as McKinney recorded the game’s final nine points with seven coming at the free-throw line.
The loss completed the careers of six Lady Knights players, including starters Brielle Dorsey and Celise Bobbitt, who combined for 14 points in the loss.
Bobbitt was one of two double-digit scorers for Harker Heights, finishing with 10 points to complement junior Sierra Brooks, who posted a game-high 17 points.
For the second consecutive game, the Lady Knights were forced to fight out of an early hole.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 14-6 lead, but Harker Heights pulled within two points, 14-12, by the end of the period before overtaking McKinney in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead. Brooks scored nine of her points in the second quarter on a trio of 3-pointers.
The squads delivered identical 17-point showings in the third quarter, but a quick field goal gave Harker Heights a seven-point advantage moments into the fourth quarter.
McKinney (20-12) answered with a 10-1 run to take a 49-47 lead — its first since 19-18 in the second quarter — and following Brooks’ fifth 3-pointer, the Lady Lions accounted for the game’s remaining nine points.
Along with Bobbitt and Dorsey, who grabbed a game-high tying eight rebounds, guard Cynaye Bobbitt (6 points), Princess Roberts, Kealalaina Ng and Ziah Ambrose each saw their high school careers come to a close.
McKINNEY 58, HARKER HEIGHTS 50
At Whitney
McKinney (58)
Fry 16, Porter 14, Jackson 12, Bouck 8, Anamekwe 4, White 2, Gordon 2.
No. 13 Harker Heights (50)
Brooks 17, Ce.Bobbitt 10, Morgan 7, Cy.Bobbitt 6, E.Roberts 6, Dorsey 4.
McKinney 14 8 17 19—58
Harker Heights 12 15 17 6—50
3-Point Goals—McKinney 4 (Bouck 2, Porter 2), Harker Heights 8 (Brooks 5, Cy.Bobbitt 2, Ce.Bobbitt) Free Throws—McKinney 14-22, Harker Heights 6-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—McKinney 12, Harker Heights 17. Technicals—None.
Records—McKinney 20-12, Harker Heights 32-6.
TUESDAY'S PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS
Class 6A bi-district
- Rockwall 70, Harker Heights 43
Class 4A bi-district
- No. 16 Boerne 59, Salado 42
GIRLS
Class 6A regional quarterfinals
- McKinney 58, No. 13 Harker Heights 50
Class 4A regional quarterfinals
- Rusk 68, Gatesville 66
- Salado 54, Boerne 51
