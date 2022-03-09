Copperas Cove's Emily Poste had two goals and an assist and the Lady Dawgs clinched a playoff spot with a 5-1 win over Killeen at Bulldawg Stadium.
Emma Ross added a goal and assist for Cove (8-3-2, 27 pts 12-6A). Brianna Miles and Ailene Rodarte also scored for the Lady Dawgs.
Cove led all the way after Miles opened the scoring. Poste scored off a corner kick from Ross and the Lady Dawgs led 2-0 at halftime.
Cove moved one point in front of Harker Heights for second place in 12-6A. The Lady Knights lost 7-0 at Belton.
The Lady Dawgs host Temple on Friday in the regular-season finale. The Tem-Cats are battling Bryan for final 12-6A playoff spot. Bryan hosts Heights on Friday.
The Lady Roos (2-9-2, 10 pts) end the season at league champ Belton. Win, lose or draw, they will finish sixth in 12-6A.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
y-Belton 13-0-0 (39 pts)
x-Copperas Cove 8-3-2 (27)
x-Harker Heights 8-4-1 (26)
Bryan 7-4-2 (23)
Temple 7-5-1 (22)
Killeen 2-9-2 (10)
Ellison 1-10-2 (6)
Shoemaker 1-12-0 (3)
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 7, Harker Heights 0
- Bryan 7, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 5, Killeen 1
- Temple 2, Ellison 0
