HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Lady Knights now have 19 points and sit in third place in District 12-6A behind Belton and Waco Midway after a 4-3 shootout win over the Temple Lady Wildcats on Friday night after the teams played to a scoreless draw.
The Lady Knights only registered one shot on goal but they received a good performance from junior Brooke Frierson between the sticks as she made four saves on the night.
Madelyn Garrison was the offensive hero as she scored the fourth and winning penalty kick for the Lady Knights.
Matthew Evans, head coach for the Lady Knights, was pleased with his team’s performance.
“This team’s just found a way to win all year.” he said. “We didn’t play our best game tonight, but Temple had a lot to do with that. They’re a tough physical team. ... We had to come and play, we were in a dogfight,” Evans said. “It was a good team win.”
Evans said his team prides itself on being a strong defensive team.
Frierson’s clean sheet was her fourth of the season. She described how she felt after the win: “Pretty good, a bit overwhelmed because of everything that happened, but pretty good.
“Trying to keep it going.”
Garrison was in the midfield all night dealing with the physicality of Temple and she was glad to do her part in the team win.
“Temple plays through the midfield and they are very, very physical. Temple’s always fun to play and they’re a very equal opponent,” she said. “This is an important game for us and we didn’t win the way we wanted to necessarily, but we came away with a win.”
The Lady Knights will play district-leading Belton on Tuesday night in Belton, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“Belton is the class of the district,” Evans said. “They’re one of those programs that we aspire to be, they’re a championship-caliber program,” Evans said. “Those are teams that you want to play. We’re going to get back to work here over the weekend ... but you always want to play teams the caliber of Belton. “We’re going to go down there and we’re going to to lace up our boots and we’re going to get after it.”
