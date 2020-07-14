High school strength and conditioning camps resumed around the area Monday with a significant change: All athletes and coaches wore masks in accordance with a UIL guideline released last week requiring the wearing of face coverings.
It was the second UIL directive created this month in the wake of a surging number of coronavirus cases over the last few weeks that has forced many schools and districts to shut down their camps.
On July 1, the UIL recommended a July 3-12 hiatus for all remaining camps.
At Harker Heights it was business as usual, with no mask issues. Knights football coach Jerry Edwards was so pleased that he sent his players a note of appreciation through the school’s communication app.
“They all showed up with their masks,” he said. “And they didn’t have a problem wearing the masks pretty much all day. They didn’t really take it off much at all. Couple of kids every now and then stood back and took it off to catch a breather, but our kids did extremely well with it today.”
Edwards said the regular number of about 125 football players returned for the camp’s restart.
“Our kids have done a good job ever since we went into shutdown mode after spring break,” he said. “Our kids have kind of been laser-focused on the mission ahead, and that’s the 2020 season.”
The Knights remain buoyed by a bounceback playoff season highlighted by a win over perennial power Waco Midway that snapped the Panthers’ 38-game district win streak.
“I think they’re still hungry and I’ve kind of seen that with this group of kids,” Edwards said. “They want to work and find ways to work and they don’t want to take any days off.”
Despite major changes happening on the collegiate level, there has been no indication yet from the UIL of any changes to the high school football season schedule.
Edwards said he doesn’t spend any time wondering when or whether there will be a football season.
“We’re just doing it one day at a time,” he said. “I feel more and more confident every day that we will have some type of season.”
