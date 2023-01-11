The second iteration of the Sharp Shooters Tournament and Junior Gold Qualifier brought in a total of 80 bowlers to compete at Hallmark Lanes. Divisions were set up as scratch for anyone that carries over a 200 average, a handicap division for those that are 199 and below, and a scratch division for the youth that wanted to compete for a spot in the national Junior Gold Championship in Indianapolis this year. In the scratch division we had 31 bowlers. There were 37 in the handicap division, and 12 youth bowlers in the JG qualifier.
All bowlers bowled four individual games on a sport shot oil pattern, this iteration used Route 66.
For the tournament, the top eight bowlers in each of the two divisions made the first cut and bowled in a single-elimination bracket format amongst their peers.
The top finishers in the scratch division were Sandi Charles (second) and Anthony Coats (first). For the handicap division, the top two finishers were Amy Kosby (second ) and Michael Cook (first).
For the Junior Gold Qualifier the youth bowl the four individual games and first place is awarded a spot while the second- place finisher earns scholarship monies.
For the boys division, the top qualifier was Justin Dirden and for the girls division the top finisher was Makayla Beckett.
The next tournament on the calendar is the Youth Tournament on Jan. 28-29 at Phantom Warrior Lanes on Fort Hood. Also, the deadline for the entries for the City Men’s and Women’s Tournaments is Jan. 22. Entry forms can be found on the Facebook page of the Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC website: www.bowlkilleenforthood.org
HONOR SCORES
During the last week of competition before Christmas break on Dec. 27, Eric Odette bowled a perfect 300 game and Josh Morgan bowled an 800 series.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scores for the men at the Fort Hood center were bowled by David Leitsch (252), Andre West (235), James Lee (233), Charlie Wilson (222) and Laronn Martin (216).
High series were bowled by Troy Tyson (610), Lee (608), Leitsch (592), West (572) and Lewis Day (569).
For the women, the high scorers were Maxine Newton (207), Verlena Fernandes (203), Debbie Oschner (202), Garcia Patterson (188) and Diana Ludwig (181).
For series, the high totals were bowled by Fernandes (542), Newton (534), Rebecca Shuron (505), Oschner (503) and Patterson (488).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Sam Cominsky (243), Gary Pickett (234), Robert Harris (233), Phil Thurston (231) and William Burroughs (226).
High series were bowled by Cominsky (687), Pickett (605), James Brown (600), Harris (598), and Luis Baez (589).
High scorers for the senior women were Cookie Reddock (237), Beverly Haywood (216), Jacqueline Davis (204), Cherrie Aberle (199) and Dandrea Nash (197).
High series scorers were Reddock (649), Aberle (575), Darla Walker (533), Jacqueline Davis (520) and Martha Joy (499).
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s bowlers at Hallmark were Doug Sharper and Will Palumbo (279s), Frederick Anderson (269), Kuade Shaw (267) and Jason LeValley (258).
High set went to Palumbo with a 763, followed by Allan Smith (729), Sharper (721), Dan Haddenham (704) and Tommy Hall (697).
High women’s bowlers were Verlena Fernandes (224), Jasmin Bonnett (213), Sharon Jeffers (184), Gwen Barnard (183) and Yon Radford (181).
High series were bowled by Fernandes (592), Bonnett (571), Jeffers (499) and Deborah Maisonet and Radford (487s).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
High rollers for the men were Moty McKinney (299), Walter Harrison (289), Jason Stephens (288), Brian Joseph (285) and Sam Cominsky (268).
The highest series was bowled by Stephens with a 737 set. Robert Hermosillo (734), Mckinney (703), Josh Maxson (698) and Bobby Wacker (696) rounded out the top five.
High rollers for the women were Sandi Charles (255), Tawana Ramey (243), Stephanie Hamric (234), Caitlin Stone (224), and Ashley Stefek (221).
For series, the leaders were Charles (705), Hamric (654), Stefek (621), Ramey (604) and Kim Dewald (598).
In the senior leagues the high rollers were Jeff Priestly (258), Phil Thurston (247), Curtis Robinson (243), Ron Dinwiddie (240), and Robin Behymer (232).
High men’s series scorers were Priestly (712), Robinson (644), Bobby Rackley (620), Dick Sayers (600) and Kevin Lewis and Dinwidde (595s).
High games for the senior women were bowled by Tawana Ramey (232), Vonnie Blanken (205), Gretel Davis (203), Sue Summings (201) and Donna Lewis (188).
For high series, the women’s leaders were Ramey (593), Cummings (510), Annette Richeson (501), Blanken (492) and Davis (470)
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Roy Rogers (288), Robin Campbell (246), Angel Rivera (240), Sam Barbero (237) and Jeff Hough (235).
High series scorers were Rogers (684), Campbell (641), Rivera (627), Hough (610) and Jason Stephens (609).
For the women, the high scorers were Laura Gentry (235), Jean Wilson (190), Deborah Ellison (183), Danielle Fuller (177), and Linda Garrett (170).
High series were bowled by Gentry (532), Wilson (516), Nancy Wood (478), Ellison (478) and Karen Lischer (460).
For the men’s senior bowlers the high rollers were Jim Lewis (227), Jim Still (220), Mark Gilliland (219), Robin Campbell (214) and Robert Buechner (210).
High series leaders were Lewis (651), Miller (615), Campbell (606), Still (576) and Ralph Marrero (550)
For the women’s seniors the high scorers were Danielle Fuller (177), Dolores DelSecco (174), Nancy Wood (167), Jean Wilson (163) and Beverly LaRue (162).
High sets were bowled by Fuller (493), Sigrun Hale (460), Wood (450), DelSecco (447) and LaRue (442).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers for the youth for the Adult/Youth league at Killeen Bowlerama were Robert Davie Jr. (266), Keegan Alexander (257), Leo Solis (244), Jonathan Rosado (227) and Makayla Beckett (200).
As for series, the leaders were Davie (724), Alexander (679), Rosado (648), Solis (642) and Thomas Shotwell (522).
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
The season resumed after the Christmas break at Killeen Bowlerama on Jan. 2 with Harker Heights scoring resounding victories over Killeen. The Lady Knights won 17-0 and the Heights boys won 15-2.
The Lady Knights were led by Makayla Beckett, who averaged 202 in her first appearance of the year.
The Knights boys were led by junior Leo Solis with games of 210 and 254 (232 avg.) and Jonathan Rosado with games of 201 and 210 (205 avg.).
On Jan. 9, the Heights boys avenged an early season loss to Ellison with a 13-4 victory at Killeen Bowlerama, raising their record to 5-2 in the Atkinson CENTEX District. The Knights averaged 197 as a team.
They were led by Solis who averaged 249, with a high game of 279. Rosado, a senior. averaged 224, with a high game of 233.
The Lady Knights improved their district-leading record to 7-0 with a 16-1 victory over the Lady Eagles. They were led by senior Naomi Ortiz who turned in her best performance of the year, averaging 190 with a high game of 201.
With the Atkinson CENTEX District at its halfway point, Solis and Rosado lead all district boys with 219 and 217 averages, respectively. Out of eight teams in the district, the Lady Knights are in sole possession of first place while the boys have firm possession of second place.
