PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men at the Fort Hood facility were Jim Dupuis (277), Matthew Canady (269 and 253), Eddie Hasan (257), Doug Sharper (247) and James Lee (245).
For high series, the leaders were Canady (691), Lee (639), Sharper (629), Harrison Riggins (625) and Hasan (618).
Women’s high scorers were Rebecca Shuron (205), Maxine Newton (204), Verlena Fernandes (203), Darla Walker (202) and Carol Amos (199).
High scratch series leaders were Walker (571), Shuron (565), Newton (554), Amos (519) and Patricia Parker (515)
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were John Manibusan with two 258 games, Ron Dinwiddie (256), Kenneth Barnes (238), Gary Pickett (236) and George Chapman (233).
High set leaders were Manibusan (720 and 647), Barnes (647), Chapman (625), Pickett (624) and Garry McNiesh (614).
High scores for the senior women were Kyong Engeldinger (215), Darla Walker (212), Roxie Franks-Moore (204), Venda Gale (202) and Yi Cha Noyes (193).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Walker (572), Franks-Moore (554), Engeldinger (551), Gale (519) and Pranee Wallace (509).
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s scorers were Kairone Brown (277), Rodney Rudnick and Jovan Davis (268s), Will Palumbo and Jamie Shell (267s) and Leslie Haddenham, Joel Neufeld, Keith Fields and Raymond Hiller (257s).
High scratch series leaders were Brown (732), Palumbo (729), Aaron Doherty (714), Tony Herr (708) and Haddenham (700).
For the senior men, high scorers were Rullie Haywood (277), Sam Cominsky (256 and 234), Scott Meads (237), Donald Shaffer (232) and Weldon Hartgrove (231).
High series scorers were Cominsky (716), Haywood (668), James Hall (629), Meads (616) and Bernard Schwertner (611).
High women’s game bowlers were Hayley Pernell (279 and 235), Ashlie Mills (257), Amy Starkovich (247 and 224), Desiree Rodriguez (243) and LaKisha Thomas (219).
For high series, the leaders were Pernell (704), Starkovich (669), Mills (631), Thomas (629) and Sharon Jeffers (589).
The senior women’s top scorers were Linda Meads (221), Venda Gale (214), Kyong Engeldinger (200), Brenda Washington (191) and Evelyn Tradup (190).
For high series, the top five totals were Washington (541), Tradup (538), Meads (531), Christine Scott (518) and Engeldinger (518).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top game scorers for the men were Walter Harrison (289), Russell Brown (279), Toby Meier (278), Jeff Vanecek (266) and Keith Desmarais (265).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Russell Brown (742 and 728), Toby Meier (726), Jeff Vanecek (715), Walter Harrison (715) and David VanWagner (712).
The leaders for the women were Jean Maxson (268 and 258), Sandi Charles (255), Ashley Stefek (246), Ashlie Mills (237), and Julie Flecha (223).
High series bowlers were Maxson (728), Mills (642), Stefek (6354), Charles (631) and Jenny Shotwell (605).
In the senior leagues, the top men’s game scores were bowled by James Dukes (246), Rufino Camba (223), Jeff Priestley (216), Benny Fajkus (211) and Alonzo Easley (205).
High series leaders were Fajkus (573), Dukes (572), Weldon Hartgrove (555), James Hall (549) and Rufino Camba (545).
High game scorers for the senior women were Annette Richeson (192), Donna Nash (183 and 176), Beth Norman (182), Nee Wallace (181) and Jackie Davis (173).
High series were bowled by Richeson (514), Donna Lewis (494), Sue Cummings (483), Nee Wallace (473) and Nash (470).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High game scorers for the men were Zach Shaver (276), Angel Rivera (257), Jeff Hough (256), Rick Eberhart (255) and Robin Campbell (243).
High series were bowled by Shaver (704), Hough (694), Campbell (678), Roy Rogers (671) and Rivera (671).
For the women, the high scorers were Amber Renkel (211), Sandi Charles (206 and 199), Deborah Ellison (200), Jenny Martin (192) and Danielle Fuller (190).
High series bowlers were Charles (580), Ellison (531), Gentry (528), Renkel (519) and Jean Wilson (515).
For the senior men, the high game rollers were Robin Campbell (248, 238 and 237), Jim Lewis (239, 217 and 214), Larry Youngblood (232), Ralph Marrero (214) and Steve Miller (209).
High series were bowled by Campbell (723), Lewis (670), Dennis Batten (565), Youngblood (562) and Marrero (537).
For the senior women, the high scorers were B. Larue (208), Jean Wilson (189), Dolores DelSecco (184), Sigrun Hale (180) and Jean Wilson and Sharon Hilliard (179s).
High series bowlers were Wilson (545), Hale (502), Larue (500), DelSecco (482) and Carol Roberts (462).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers for the youth in the Adult/Youth league at Killeen Bowlerama were Leo Solis (266 and 257), Jonathan Rosado (258 and 255), Keegan Alexander (253 and 224), Robert Davie Jr. (235 and 231) and Taylor Brown (222).
High series were bowled by Alexander (681), Solis (666), Davie (662), Rosado (655) and Brown (565).
High scorers for the Jan. 14 session of the Stars of Tomorrow League were Brayden Colon (254 and 216), Joseph Munns (248 and 247), James Gautney (225 and 204), Michael Cook (206), and Solomon Loyd (204).
High series scorers were Munns (697), Colon (644), Loyd (569), Gautney (541) and Cook (532).
Scores for the Jan. 14 session of the Stars of Next Year were Luke Xayachack (152, 151 and 135), Caleb Xayachack (151, 133 and 131), Gabriel De Leon-Otero (143), Grayson Lassiter (130) and Kaydence Jeffers (126).
The top sets were bowled by Luke Xayachack (438), Caleb Xayachack (413), Lassiter (350), De Leon-Otero (348) and Jeffers (340).
TOURNAMENTS
The deadline to register for the February Mail-o-Graphic Tournament is Feb. 1. Register at www.bowlkilleenforthood.org/tournaments.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
The Harker Heights boys took over sole possession of second place in the Atkinson CENTEX District on Tuesday with a resounding 16-1 victory over the Shoemaker Grey Wolves at Hallmark Lanes to improve their record to 8-2.
The Knights were led by Leo Solis, who averaged 211 with a high game of 232, and Jonathan Rosado, who averaged 200 with a high game of 208.
The Lady Knights, bowling short-handed, suffered their first loss of the season, 14-3 against Shoemaker, but remained in first place in the district with an 8-1 record and a two-game lead over Chaparral. AnnMarie Kolakowski averaged 195 with a career-high 245 game for Heights.
