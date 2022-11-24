Thanksgiving is done. Now, it’s time to get back to football.
The Harker Heights Knights are set to continue their playoff run with a game against the Spring Dekaney Wildcats at McLane Stadium on the campus of Baylor University in Waco.
Something will have to give Friday evening as both teams enter the game on lengthy winning streaks.
Harker Heights enters the contest with an 11-1 overall record and is riding an eight-game winning streak, having last lost to the Odessa Permian Panthers, 28-27, Sept. 16. The Knights are fresh off a 38-17 victory over Royse City in the area round.
Dekaney sports a 9-3 record overall and has won seven straight; its last loss coming Sept. 30 to its cross-town rival, the Spring Westfield Mustangs, 50-15. In the area round last week, Dekaney beat Cypress Falls, 32-17.
Both teams also seem to have hit their strides of late, scoring more points in the second half of the season than the first half.
Overall, Harker Heights scores an average of 31.8 points per game, but it has averaged 37.2 points per game over the last six games.
Similarly, Dekaney averages 35.8 points per game, but it has averaged 41.3 over the last six games.
The biggest difference between the two teams, however, is in terms of defense.
Defensively, Dekaney yields around 21.6 points per game. Harker Heights, on the other hand, just 13.4 points per game.
In the last five games, the Knights have allowed just 42 points (8.4 per game). In the same five-game stretch, Dekaney has given up 87 points (17.4 per game).
The Knights are led by offensive standouts Re’Shaun Sanford, Aimeer Washington, Dylan Plake, Tyler Johnson, Alexander Bailey and Rocky Crooks.
Anchoring the defense are Christopher Robinson, Jeremy Jennings, Deaubry Hood and King White.
The winner of Friday’s game will have a matchup in the Regional Semifinals against either Tomball or traditional 6A powerhouse DeSoto.
DeSoto defeated the Knights in the bi-district round of the playoffs, 65-28, last year.
Friday’s game in Waco is scheduled for 6 p.m., but weather may impact the game. The National Weather Service is forecasting 100% chance of rain in Waco with possible embedded thunderstorms that could cause lightning strikes.
