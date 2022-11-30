Three wins.
That’s it.
Three wins are all that separate the Harker Heights Knights football team from a coveted state championship trophy. Advancing in the playoffs farther than any Harker Heights Knights team before it, this year’s squad has been equal to the task so far, picking up steam and scoring more points every step of the way.
The Knights bring a 12-1 record into Baylor’s McLane Stadium Friday, looking to avenge their early exit from last year’s postseason. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Harker Heights faces a DeSoto Eagles team in the regional final that knocked it out of the opening, bi-district round of the playoffs a year ago.
Head coach Jerry Edwards knows just how dangerous the Eagles can be.
“They’re very explosive on offense — they’ve got a lot of playmakers,” Edwards said in a phone interview Wednesday. “They like to play fast. Their quarterback does a good job of getting the ball to their athletic receivers (and) their line does a really good job of establishing the run game for a few tailbacks that they rotate through. So, defensively, we’re going to have to find a way to slow them down — something we weren’t able to last year.”
In last year’s game, the Eagles beat the Knights, 65-28.
Edwards indicated that one of the keys to the game will be to match DeSoto’s offensive output.
“Offensively, we need to stay on track,” he said. “Re’Shaun (Sanford) needs to have a good night and Dylan (Plake) needs to continue to have a good night throwing the football and completing balls that we need to keep the chains moving throughout the night.”
Edwards said preparations for DeSoto have gone well so far.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” he said. “We’re thankful to be playing for another week, so we’re taking the opportunity to spend more time together and get better and play football in December.”
To get to December football, the Knights won District 12-6A with a perfect 7-0 record, winning a crucial game against Temple, 13-9, on Oct. 21.
Once in the postseason, the Knights rode their strong defense and a rapidly progressive offense. In the bi-district round, Heights allowed merely a safety in a 26-2 win over Mansfield at Leo Buckley Stadium. The following week, at Waco ISD Stadium, the Knights led from the start in a convincing 38-17 win over Royse City. Last week, at McLane Stadium, the Knights scored in bunches in a 63-35 rout of Spring Dekaney.
The only blemish to the Knights’ record this year is a one-point loss to the Odessa Permian Panthers, 28-27, on Sept. 16.
The Knights’ biggest win of the season came on Oct. 28 in a 55-0 drubbing of Copperas Cove. Its largest point total of the season was last week’s 63 against Dekaney.
DeSoto, a perennial title contender from District 11, enters Friday’s game with an 11-2 record.
So far in the playoffs, DeSoto has defeated Pflugerville Weiss, 37-20; Rockwall-Heath, 52-7; and Tomball, 38-14.
Its only two losses were 47-7 at the hands of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy and 41-17 to district champion Duncanville.
DeSoto’s biggest win came in a 63-0 blowout of Dallas Skyline on Sept. 16. It scored its most points of the year in an 86-26 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Oct. 14.
