The Harker Heights boys bowling team used a strong, balanced attack to earn a 13-4 victory over the Killeen Kangaroos on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Heights only led 5-4 after the first team game before averaging 230 in the final three games for the win. Heights remains unbeaten at 7-0 while Killeen fell to 5-2.
Robert Davie Jr. led the Knights in scoring while Killeen’s Logan Frishman led all scorers with a 218 average.
The Heights girls took care of business with a 15½-1½ victory over the Lady Roos.
Shyanne Ciesiolka averaged 200 to lead the Lady Knights (5-2).
Killeen fell to 1-6.
Grey Wolves sweep Cove
The Shoemaker boys outlasted the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 12-5 on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
The Wolves led 5-2 after match play and only 6-5 after the second team game before pulling away in the final two games for the 12-5 win. Seth Hickey and Marcus Christian led the Wolves while Taylor Brown and Ryan Alexander led Cove.
Shoemaker sits in third place in district with a 4-3 record while Cove fell to 1-6.
The Lady Wolves rolled to an easy 16-1 victory over the short-handed Lady Dawgs to raise their district mark to 2-5. The Lady Dawgs (3-4) lost their fourth match in a row.
Kasia Nelson topped the scoring for Shoemaker.
Warriors split with Eagles
The Memorial Christian boys spotted Ellison a 6-1 lead after match play before rallying to take a 9-8 victory over the short-handed Eagles on Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Micah Musser and Shawn Farrow led the Warriors while Eligah Lowe topped the Eagles.
Memorial and Ellison both have 2-5 district marks.
The undefeated Lady Eagles (7-0) dispatched the Lady Warriors in a shutout.
Mya LeValley and Kama Rangel led Ellison while Ashlie Mills topped the scoring for Memorial (3-4).
On Monday, Harker Heights takes on Memorial Christian at Hallmark Lanes. On Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama it will be Copperas Cove vs. Killeen. Shoemaker battles Ellison on Tuesday at Hallmark. All matches begin at 4:30 p.m.
