Harker Heights and Hutto battled for the No. 2 seed in District 12-6A on Monday at Jarrell High School.
Heights rallied from a 5-1 deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning, but the Hippos scored two in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
Heights (18-13) will open the playoffs as the No. 3 seed against 11-6A No. 2 seed Mansfield (19-6-2). Playoff details were not available at press time.
Justice Fortson had two of Heights' six hits, and Make Saiz drove in a pair of runs.
