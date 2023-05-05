Friday's single-game bi-district playoff between Harker Heights and Mansfield lasted less than one inning at Baylor Ballpark in Waco.
Lightning in the area put a halt to the contest in the bottom of the first and ongoing weather issues forced its eventual postponement.
The two teams will return to Baylor on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a spot in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs against Rockwall.
Rockwall completed a sweep of Garland Naaman Forest with a 13-3 win on Friday.
