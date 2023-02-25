Seventh-ranked Harker Heights defeated Mesquite Horn 47-37 on Friday at Fairfield High School. The Knights advanced to face No. 16 DeSoto next week in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Harker Heights vs. Mesquite Horn playoff photos
