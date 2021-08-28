PFLUGERVILLE — Harker Heights running back Re’Shaun Sanford cut through the Pflugerville Weiss defense Friday evening, accounting for 280 total yards and three touchdowns.
Sanford’s effort led the Knights to a 43-35 victory over the Weiss Wolves.
Sixty-three of Sanford’s 235 rushing yards came in the second half, many of them on the final drive as the Knights milked the clock.
In the second half, the Knights opted to give a number of second-half carries to Aimeer Washington, who finished with 87 yards on 14 carries.
Terrance Carter provided the scoring for the Knights in the second half, both on designed runs. The first touchdown run was for 7 yards, and the second was for 1 yard.
Linebacker Jeremy Jennings set the Knights up in good field position for the second score after he intercepted a Dior Bradfield pass that skipped off the hands of a Weiss receiver.
It was the first of two second-half interceptions and second of three overall for the Knights defense.
Deaubry Hood picked off Bradfield on the first play of the next drive. Ultimately, the following Knights drive showed promise but ended with a lost fumble by sophomore quarterback Dylan Plake, who was making the first start of his career.
Plake finished with a strong showing, however, going 10-of-15 through the air for 192 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Weiss fought back toward the end of the game, ultimately cutting a 22-point deficit to 8 with two late touchdowns.
FIRST HALF
The Knights (1-0) got things started quickly on their first drive of the game. Three plays into the drive, Sanford found a running lane and accelerated down the field for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the night.
Weiss answered quickly. The Wolves offense picked up large chunks of yards quickly before Bradfield ran it into the end zone for a 12-yard score.
After a punt, the Wolves had good field position to try and take the lead. Etueni Ropati of the Knights made sure that didn’t happen as he picked off a Bradfield pass and returned it around 10 yards, giving the offense the ball back around midfield.
The Knights capitalized on the drive. Marcus Maple got past his man and streaked down the middle of the field, where Plake found him for a 66-yard touchdown pass. A bad snap on the extra point attempt forced Maple, who was the holder, to improvise and throw a 2-point conversion to Carter. With that, the Knights had a 15-7 lead.
Maple finished the game with 118 yards and the touchdown on six catches.
Carter finished with one reception for 29 yards and had the two carries for 8 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
The Knights defense held strong on the next drive as well, forcing the Wolves to punt.
On the next offensive drive, Plake found Sanford on a quick strike that was almost picked off and taken the other way for a score. Sanford took advantage and sped toward the end zone, capping off his 39-yard touchdown reception. Ultimately, the score extended the Knight lead to 22-7.
Weiss answered with a 1-yard keeper by Bradfield to cut the deficit.
On the ensuing drive, with the Knights driving and looking to extend their lead, Plake was intercepted in the end zone.
The Knights and Wolves traded touchdowns late in the first half. First, Sanford found the end zone on a 13-yard run, his third overall touchdown of the game.
Less than a minute later, Daelen Alexander ran in from 5 yards out to cut the halftime deficit to 8 points.
Harker Heights is scheduled to play East View High School in Georgetown next Friday.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Harker Heights 43, Pflugerville Weiss 35
- Ellison 12, Liberty Hill 7
- San Angelo Central 43, Shoemaker 28
- Belton 35, Georgetown 31
- Austin Westlake 54, Temple 13
- Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21
- Brownwood 58, Lampasas 55
- Salado 62, Troy 0
- Gatesville 27, Llano 7
- Johnson City LBJ 14, Florence 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.