Seventeen student-athletes from five sports signed their names indicating their intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
One of the athletes was not able to attend Killeen ISD’s virtual signing day Wednesday, but of the 16 that were, many said “Go Knights” at the conclusion of their remarks.
The campus athletics coordinator and head football coach, Jerry Edwards, provided opening remarks.
“We’re super excited today for these athletes to go onto the next level and represent the shield across the nation,” he said.
First was football, where Andre Gebhardt signed to play at Trinity University in San Antonio.
After Gebhardt, the Knights moved on to those who will play basketball in college — four girls and one boy.
Cynaye Bobbitt, Celise Bobbitt, Brielle Dorsey and Princess Roberts all signed from the girls basketball team, while Ryan Chamberlain signed from the boys basketball team.
Cynaye Bobbitt will go to Western New Mexico University, Celise Bobbitt to Weatherford College, Dorsey to Mary Hardin-Baylor, Roberts to Southwestern in Georgetown and Chamberlain to Central Baptist College.
Two track athletes — one girl and one boy — signed to compete at the next level.
Saniya Keeton will head to Alabama to compete for Tuskegee University.
Zach Brown — who only competed in the coronavirus-shortened season — earned the right to compete at Jacksonville College in Texas.
After the track athletes, four girls signed to play softball in college. Chardinee Hunkin — who played softball at Harker Heights for two years — joined lineup mainstays Lindsey Ratcliffe, Kaycee McDowell and Ja’Lynn Swiney to continue their careers.
Ratcliffe will play at Hill College, McDowell at Southwestern Assemblies of God University and Swiney at Texas Southern.
Finally, five boys signed to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level.
Ethan Villa, Gabriel Silva, Vincent Mbo, Carlos Ruiz and Andre Rich signed at various colleges around the country.
Villa will play at Penn State Greater Allegheny, Silva at Washington Adventist, Mbo at Finlandia University in Michigan, Ruiz at Paris Junior College and Rich at Midwestern State.
Mbo — who played at Harker Heights for one season after coming here from Africa — was not present for the signing day festivities.
Alina Wilder, the assistant athletics coordinator and volleyball coach, closed the ceremony with remarks.
“Congratulations to all of our athletes,” she said. “We are just so, so proud of all of you and all of your accomplishments here at Harker Heights.”
