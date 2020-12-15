Celneque Bobbitt is the only coach the Harker Heights Knights boys basketball team has ever known. With the school having been open since August 2000, Bobbitt is in his 21st season at the helm.
On Dec. 1, with a 75-44 victory at Waco University High School, Bobbitt won the 400th game of his career.
Bobbitt said that at the time, he was unaware that it was his 400th win.
“My stat man, the one that reminded me, he’s been with us for the last 20 years and watched every game,” Bobbitt said. “He’s the one that told me.”
Bobbitt said the stat man watches every game from his home in Oklahoma.
In a phone interview Friday, Bobbitt, 49, reflected on his career.
“It’s the best thing that I get to see I had a lot of kids that have became grown men and head of households,” Bobbitt said.
He added that one of his current junior varsity coaches is a former player from one of his first teams at the Killeen Ninth Grade Center, which subsequently became the high school.
“It means a lot ... seeing a lot of guys from Killeen become somebody,” Bobbitt said. “You know, having like the likenesses of the Royce O’Neales and D.J. Stephens and my son and all the kids that I’ve got to coach in the past just becoming grown men and using basketball as a vessel to become somebody.”
Bobbitt said that is the most important thing he can take away from his long and tenured career. He added that the basketball stops bouncing for everybody.
“To me, that’s the feather in the cap,” Bobbitt said. “When you see a lot of guys that use the basketball. Because, that’s one thing that happens out of all this — you’re either going to use the ball, or the ball is going to use you.
“And, what are you going to have at the end of the day? At the end of the day, yes, it’s great for coach Bobbitt to have 400 wins, but it’s best for coach Bobbitt to have, hopefully, 400 kids that became somebody and used the ball; I know I’ve had at least that.”
Bobbitt said that some of his former players are teachers in Killeen Independent School District, some are coaches elsewhere and some have also found success at higher levels of basketball.
O’Neale and Stephens have spent time in the NBA.
O’Neale is currently with the Utah Jazz. He has played a total of 222 games and has averaged 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in his career, according to basketball-reference.com.
Stephens has appeared in a few games in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies, according to basketball-reference.com.
Bobbitt’s son, C.J., spent two seasons at the University of Denver and transferred to New Mexico State University for two years.
Although Bobbitt said no games in particular stand out as one he would highlight in his career, he said he cherishes the rivalries with Killeen High School and Bryan High School.
He said one the highlights on the court has been being able to coach against other players who ended up playing in the NBA, such as Kendrick Perkins and Marcus Smart.
Perkins, who went to high school in Beaumont, played 782 games in his career with the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers, according to basketball-reference.com.
Smart, who went to high school in Flower Mound, is currently a member of the Boston Celtics and has played a total of 401 games for them in the NBA since getting drafted out of Oklahoma State.
Bobbitt is not the only Killeen ISD basketball coach to get a milestone win this season.
On Nov. 7, Ellison girls basketball coach Sherry McKinnon earned her 300th win with a 27-20 win at A&M Consolidated, and on Nov. 20, Ellison boys basketball coach Alberto Jones Jr. won his 300th game with a 71-38 victory over Waco Midway.
