Harker Heights delivered another impressive outing Saturday, earning five gold medals and producing 17 top-five showings en route to winning the Copperas Cove Bulldawg Relays.
On the field, senior pole vaulter Evan Kime cleared 13 feet, 6 inches and long jumper Re’Shaun Sanford leaped 22-4½ to finish first for the Knights, while teammate Deaubry Hood, a senior, won the 100-yard dash in 10.80 seconds.
Additionally, Harker Heights won the 400 (42.17) and 1,600 (3:26.67) relays to help accumulate 139.3 points — 5.3 more than second-place Shoemaker.
The outing marks the second time through their first three meets of the season that the Knights have won the team title and the second time they have edged out the Grey Wolves for the championship.
Harker Heights’ 800 relay team was second (1:30.06), and the senior tandem of King White and Daniel Lanxon had strong individual showings, placing in the top four of two events apiece. King was second (44-11¼) in the triple jump and fourth (21-4½) in the long jump, while Lanxon was third (45-3½) and fourth (128-0) in the shot put and discus, respectively.
The Knights also emerged with a pair of bronze medals — Ashton Sanford (high jump, 5-10) and Jaden Cook (discus, 133-8) — and a trio of fourth-place finishes — Kyshaun Otis (200, 23.20), Jordan Pope (400, 52.18) and Jeremiah Downing (triple jump, 42-7½).
Cade Perry, a senior, was fifth for Harker Heights after finishing the 3,200 in 10:45.73.
The Grey Wolves were led by thrower Wilbert Martin, who recently placed second at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A Wrestling State Tournament. The senior won the shot put (47-1) and was second in the discus (133-9), while teammates Jaylen Caldwell (200, 22.49), Demetrius Kapono-Wilson (high jump, 6-0) and the 800 relay team (1:27.97) also collected gold medals.
Shoemaker was second in the 400 (42.33) and 1,600 relay (3:26.77) races to go along with two more silver medals as junior Malik Esquerra, who was fifth in 110 hurdles (15.84), was second in the 300 hurdles (40.04) to match the showing from Jerrod Hicks in the 100 (10.91).
Furthermore, junior Kacy Kincade (200) and senior Eule Ford (400) posted third-place times of 23.08 and 52.16, respectively, for the Grey Wolves, while sophomore Maurice Starr (11.23) edged out Sanford (11.29) for fourth in the 100. Jaden McDonald, a senior, was also fourth for Shoemaker with a time of 41.98 in the 300 hurdles.
Just outside the top four, junior O’Shaun Brown was fifth (52.23) in the 400 and sophomore Isiah Tanner-Butler was fifth (126-6) in the discus for the Grey Wolves.
Round Rock McNeil (72.3), Round Rock Stony Point (72), Pflugerville Weiss (45) and Belton (42) followed in the final standings.
Junior distance runner Briac Ybanez paced the Tigers, recording a second-place showing in the 3,200 (10:02.94) and third-place outing in the 1,600 (4:35.72), narrowly beating teammate Clayton Oaks (4th, 4:38.73) in the event. Oaks was also third (2:00.33) in the 800.
Belton pole vaulters Logan Lamberte (12-0) and Bryce Roberts (11-0) were second and third, respectively, in the event, while senior Riley Dyck was fourth (10:21.62) in the 3,200.
Chaparral (11th, 9) and Copperas Cove (12th, 2) were the only other area teams in attendance.
Senior sprinter Aristotle Rhoades was responsible for the Bobcats’ top performance, placing second in the 400 with a time of 51.39.
The Bulldawgs return to action Thursday, when they travel to Lampasas for the Johnny “Lam” Jones Relays, while the Knights head to Pflugerville on Thursday, when Shoemaker and Belton will each be among the field at the Lake Belton Bronco Relays.
