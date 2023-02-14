Harker Heights and Shoemaker no longer compete for the same district championship, but the rivalry remains.
The Knights and Grey Wolves opened their seasons Saturday at the Ellison Eagles Relays, where the programs dominated the field events but struggled to separate from one another.
After 16 events, however, Harker Heights narrowly claimed the team title by half a point, thanks in part to a strong showing in the field events.
The Knights placed nine athletes in the top three of six field events, including winning three gold medals, and it proved to be just enough to finish atop the standings with 140.5 points.
Harker Heights senior Re’Shaun Sanford placed first in the long jump with a leap measuring 22 feet, 4 inches, while teammate King White, who was second (21-3) to Sanford in the long jump, cleared 43-9 to win the triple jump, and Evan Kime’s pole vault of 11-6 was two feet higher than his closest competitor.
Along with his showing on the field, Sanford was first in the 100-meter dash, posting a time of 10.38 seconds to beat out Shoemaker’s James Larson (11.03).
The Grey Wolves emerged with four individual gold medals as Malachi Jerome (51.93) edged out teammate O’Shaun Brown (52.55) to win the 400, but Brown placed first in the 800 with a time of 2:01.02, while Malik Esquerra (40.55, 300 hurdles) and Demetrius Kapono-Wilson (6-4, high jump) also won their events.
Additionally, the Grey Wolves won the 800 and 1,600 relay races with times of 1:28.96 and 3:30.24, respectively.
In total, Harker Heights tallied four gold, six silver and four bronze medals, while Shoemaker had five silver and four bronze to go with its six gold medals.
Waxahachie (100) placed third in the final standings with the host Eagles (80), Killeen (53.5), Marlin (20) and Chaparral (14) rounding out the field.
Ellison won the 400 relay in 41.81, and Killeen’s Mark Villaran accounted for the area’s only other first-place finish, winning the 110 hurdles in 15.34.
HEIGHTS GIRLS CRUISE TO TITLE
The Lady Knights were not challenged in their season debut, winning the team title by 57 points as multiple athletes collected multiple medals.
Haley Harper (16.69, 110 hurdles; 34-8¼, triple jump), Ella Perry (5:31.58, 1,600; 11:58.08, 3,200) and Keonna Otis (132-10, discus; 41-6, shot put) earned a pair of gold medals apiece. Harper was also part of one of the Lady Knights’ three second-place relay teams, anchoring the 800 relay squad that finished in 1:51.52.
Furthermore, Treasure Bethea, who was part of Harker Heights’ 1,600 relay, was second in the 200 (25.90) and 400 (1:00.44), Kailynn Denney was second in the 1,600 (5:44.41) and 3,200 (12:11.45), Tyana Hymes won the 300 hurdles (48.12) and was third in the 100 hurdles (18.53) while teammate Norah Patricia Nunez was second (51.08; 17.56) in each event, Ruby Cveck was second (5-4) in the high jump, and Perry was second (2:29.68) in the 800.
Hymes was also part of the Lady Knights’ 1,600 relay team, Patricia Nunez was part of the 800 relay, and the trio of Mia Griffin, Melody Carter and Samara Johnson each ran on two relay teams for Harker Heights.
The showings helped the Lady Knights accumulate 204 points with Killeen (147), Ellison (116), Shoemaker (47) and Chaparral (33) following.
Along with helping the Lady Kangaroos win the 1,600 relay championship in 4:03.90, Aaliyah Barnes finished first in the 100 (11.79) and 400 (58.65), and teammate Michaela Mouton won the 200 (24.24) and 800 (2:23.75).
Killeen also earned the 400 relay gold medal in 49:08 — more than two seconds faster than its closest competitor — while Ellison (1:47.93) claimed the 800 relay championship and saw Vizshae Spiller win the long jump with a leap of 16-3.
Angelica Gonzalez was responsible for the Lady Grey Wolves’ only gold medal with her 5-4 showing in the high jump.
