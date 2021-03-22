Paige Bridenstine’s dominating win in the regional meet turned out to be a sneak preview of her performance at state.
The Harker Heights powerlifter won the Class 6A girls 114-pound championship Thursday in Corpus Christi with an effort that was even better than the one she delivered just two weeks earlier for her first regional title.
Bridenstine’s three-lift total of 810 pounds topped her regional tally by 10 and the junior won the state title by 125, even bigger than the 80-pound spread at regional.
As she did at regional, Bridenstine topped the field in all three lifts with a 330 squat, 180 bench and 300 dead lift.
Only in the dead lift did she not improve from regional, but she still won by 25.
The bench press topped her personal-best by 10 and was 35 better than the runner-up. Bridenstine’s squat was 65 ahead of the field.
Heights coach Dan Pike, who is also the football team’s offensive coordinator, said Bridenstine “is one of the hardest-working athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching.”
“She is the leader of our women’s powerlifting team and works extremely hard each and every day at practice. Winning and becoming a state champion is a direct reflection of her hard work and dedication and I could not be more proud of her.”
Ellison’s Maria Rivera-Roman (565 total) finished fourth to earn a medal.
All three Killeen ISD lifters in the meet medaled.
Ellison’s Lagi AhSang finished second, missing a championship by just 5 pounds in the 259-pound-plus division.
Keller Central’s Ruthie Sanchez was the winner with a 1,240 total. AhSang lifted 1,235.
Sanchez beat AhSang by 20 in the squat (560-540) and by 25 on the bench (250-225), but AhSang nearly made up the deficit in the dead lift (470-430).
AhSang, in her fourth state meet, would have won easily had she matched her 250 bench from regional.
Had the two lifters tied, AhSang would have won on a bodyweight tiebreaker.
Copperas Cove sent five lifters to the meet. Arianna Eseroma scored the top finish for the Lady Dawgs, taking third place in the 148 division.
Jiya Edwards was fourth in 165. She was just 10 pounds from winning a tiebreaker for second place, and just 30 behind winner Madison Hines of Weatherford. Belton’s Maya Jones was seventh.
The other Cove lifters were Athena Aviles (eighth, 105) and Kyleigh Wheetley (12th, 259).
Bethany Sherwood was Belton’s lone medalist, finishing fourth in the 198 division. She posted the top bench press of 235, 25 ahead of the next best.
Belton freshman Jacci Myers was seventh in 132. She matched the best dead lift in her group with a 350 and narrowly missed tying the state record of 385.
Bryce Allen-Bourland finished ninth for Belton in the 191 division.
CLASS 4A BIG SCHOOL
Lampasas’ Alyssa Ayers closed out her stellar career with a fourth-place finish Friday in the 123 division. Ayers’ 200 bench was No. 1 by 10 pounds.
Ayers, a four-time state qualifier, also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association.
“Her leadership and example of what it takes to be a great lifter and quality human being will be missed,” said Lampasas coach Duane Young.
Other Lady Badger lifters were Lila Walling (ninth, 259), Lauren Hollace (10th, 97) and Nimsi Vergara (11th, 105).
Walling set a school record with her 340-pound squat.
Lake Belton’s Paigeryn Ayers finished seventh in the 165 division. Haylee Thomas was 12th in 198. They are the school’s first state meet qualifiers in athletics.
CLASS 4A SMALL SCHOOL
Gatesville’s Emmaleah Zacha lost a thrilling duel for the 259-plus title by just 5 pounds on Friday.
Zacha lifted 995 pounds to fall short against the 1,000 of Longview Spring Hill’s Rachel Petree.
Zacha won the squat (435-430) ann the bench (225-220), but Petree scored a 15-pound edge in the dead lift (350-335).
Salado’s five-lifter contingent was led by the sixth-place finishes of Jade Oliver (132) and Janie Rainwater (259). Also competing for the Lady Eagles were Caelan Teer (seventh, 114), Kailonee Razo (10th, 105) and Lexy Wilson (13th, 148).
CLASS 3A
Florence’s JoeLee Norwood had the second-best bench press in the 165 division but bombed out in the dead lift, knocking her out of Thursday's competition.
