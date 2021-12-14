BELTON — Almost immediately, Harker Heights was scrambling.
In an early battle between a pair of unbeaten teams in District 12-6A, the two-time defending champion Lady Knights were forced to rearrange their plans just moments into Tuesday’s contest at Belton after starting guard Empress Roberts collected her second foul.
The standout was relegated to the bench for a majority of the game, and early on, it showed, but Harker Heights regained its composure in the second half, limiting the Lady Tigers to just 11 points en route to a 52-33 victory.
Following the game, Lady Knights head coach Shirretha Nelson admitted the situation was not ideal, but it was beneficial.
“We had a captain on the bench,” she said, “and when you lose that type of player a minute or two into the game, it changes the course of the game.
“I didn’t expect to encounter the struggles we had, but I’m proud of the kids, because despite the personnel we put on the floor, kids are stepping in and learning to do the things that are going to make them really good players eventually. When their time comes, they are going to be ready.”
Within the first 30 seconds of play, Roberts was assessed her first foul, and moments later, she received a second. Before the conclusion of the period, she had three fouls.
And the Lady Tigers took advantage.
Behind five points from Anna Beamesderfer and four from Ayanna Jones, Belton held a 14-13 advantage following the first quarter, and the Lady Tigers maintained the one-point cushion at 20-19 almost midway through the second quarter.
They would not lead again, though.
Roberts’ only points of the game came on a successful and-1 play with 4 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the period, sparking a 10-2 outburst to close the quarter.
Then, Harker Heights dominated,
The Lady Knights’ widened the gap to double digits, 34-23, in the third period before Belton trimmed the deficit to nine points, 37-28, but it would not get any closer as Harker Heights (13-6, 2-0) closed the contest with a 15-5 run.
“It feels good to be playing with the district champions through the first half,” Belton head coach Eric Regier said, “but our expectations are to win, and in the second half, we have to be able to make winning plays.
“We’ve got to do all the little things, and while it was nice to see in the first half, we want to see it for a full game.”
Lady Knights senior guard Samiyah Walker recorded a game-high 15 points, while teammates Angelique Morgan and Tyra Oliver added 11 points apiece.
For the Lady Tigers, Beamesderfer scored 13 points to go with six rebounds, while Jones finished with 10 points and a game-high three steals.
Now, however, both teams must move on.
The district will play its final games Friday before the holidays create a 17-day gap in the schedule with action resuming Jan. 4.
While each squad has a tournament to fill the void, championship runs might not make up for falling in the standings.
Looking to capture its third consecutive district title, Harker Heights hosts Bryan on Friday, while the Lady Tigers welcome visiting Killeen in a battle of teams trying to reverse their recent postseason fortunes.
Belton (6-9, 1-1) has not reached the playoffs since advancing to the area round in 2016, while the Lady Kangaroos are in the midst of a two-year absence.
Regardless of upcoming outcomes, Nelson feels the Lady Knights will be prepared to make a serious playoff push when the conclusion of the district schedule arrives.
“We just need to work on our chemistry,” she said. “We have so many new parts and moving parts this year, we have been all over the place.
“But the good thing is, the girls are all interchangeable and learning new roles that they’ve never been exposed to before, so there are lots of things we can still improve on.”
NEXT LEVEL
Morgan (Texas A&M International) and Roberts (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) are expected to sign college national letters of intent today at Harker Heights High School.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harker Heights 2-0
Killeen 2-0
Belton 1-1
Ellison 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Temple 1-1
Bryan 0-2
Copperas Cove 0-2
TUESDAY GAMES
- Harker Heights 52, Belton 33
- Killeen 60, Copperas Cove 58
- Shoemaker 46, Bryan 35
- Temple 48, Ellison 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.