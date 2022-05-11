HARKER HEIGHTS – Kye Robertson did not get the performance he wanted, but he is confident it is coming.
Looking to open its third-round Class 6A playoff series with a home victory Thursday, Harker Heights’ hopes were quickly dashed as Mansfield Lake Ridge recorded seven unanswered runs en route to an 8-3 win.
Now, the Lady Knights face elimination as the series shifts to Lake Ridge for a crucial Game 2 tonight at 7 p.m., and Harker Heights’ head coach feels a deciding third game on Saturday at Stephenville is destined.
“I’ve seen a lot of crazy things happen in this game,” Robertson said. “By no means is this over – our first two rounds have proven that things are never over. There is no doubt in my mind that we can go up there and beat them and force a Game 3.
“We just have to hit the ball better.”
Early on, however, it appeared Harker Heights was set to take control.
After allowing a run in the top of the first inning, the Lady Knights immediately responded as sophomore Nevaeh Brown connected for a two-run double, scoring Clarissa Gutierrez, who reached base on a leadoff double, and Eva Armstrong (single) to lead entering the second inning.
The score held until the third inning, when the Lady Eagles began slowly pulling away.
Lake Ridge delivered a two-run third inning before scoring a run in the fourth and fifth innings. Then, a three-run outburst in the sixth inning completed the Lady Eagles’ surge.
“They slowly chipped away,” Robertson said, “but that is their identity, and it works. They have that reputation, because they have the athletes to do it. We made adjustments, and we played hard, so I’m really proud.
“I never saw them lie down, and that is the identity of our team. They just keep competing."
Harker Heights (32-8-1) posted its final run on a solo home run from senior catcher Rozalyn Simmons in the seventh inning, helping the Lady Knights finish with eight hits. Evan Fuller was the only player to have multiple hits, tallying a pair of singles.
The Lady Eagles posted 11 hits, including five innings with at least two hits.
Now, Harker Heights will attempt to continue its season at Lake Ridge (26-6), and Robertson has reason to believe it is possible.
After losing their second District 12-6A game of the season by falling 8-2 at Temple, the Lady Knights won 12 consecutive games to earn the first district championship in Killeen ISD history.
Then, on the heels of a 4-0 loss at Mansfield to even their first-round series, Harker Heights advanced on Brown’s walk-off grand slam in Game 3 to win 5-1 after enduring 15 consecutive scoreless innings.
Furthermore, against Sachse in the area round, the Lady Knights used a two-run double from Brown in the seventh inning to win 2-1 and sweep the series.
But Harker Heights must have a similar bounce-back performance one more time in order to keep its season alive, and to do so, Robertson believes it will take a much improved offensive outing.
“We have run into a great team in Lake Ridge,” he said, “and we knew that coming in. They put the ball in play and made us work. Defensively, I thought we did a good job, but they have so much speed, and that wrecks a lot of havoc.
“We had a good gameplan, but they executed their identity. We started off hot, and I thought we were going to be able to take this game, but they cooled down when we did not want them to. We just have to be able to sustain that.”
CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTEFINAL
Best-of-3
- WEDNESDAY, GAME 1: Mansfield Lake Ridge 8, Harker Heights 3, Lake Ridge leads series 1-0
- THURSDAY, GAME 2: Harker Heights at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7 p.m.
- FRIDAY, GAME 3 (if necessary): Harker Heights vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, at Tarleton State University, Stephenville, 7 p.m.
