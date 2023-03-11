HARKER HEIGHTS — Kye Robertson admits Harker Heights lost, but he does not believe the Lady Knights were defeated.
After earning the first softball district championship in Killeen ISD history last year, the Lady Knights played their District 12-6A home opener Friday evening against Waco Midway looking to build on Tuesday’s 14-3 victory at Pflugerville Weiss.
It did not happen.
Harker Heights committed four errors and had just a single hit entering the final inning and could not rally, suffering an 8-1 loss.
While the outcome was disappointing, the Lady Knights head coach believes the final score is deceiving.
“They didn’t beat us 8-1,” Robertson said. “We beat ourselves 8-1. Now, they beat us 4-1. They earned that, but some of their runs are because of us.
“Those mistakes just opened the game up, and then we start to feel discouraged because it is hard to come back against a team like that.”
The Pantherettes led 2-0 going into the fifth inning, where they scored two of their final six runs before following with a three-run sixth inning,
including two runs crossing home plate on a single error.
Harker Heights finally responded in the final inning as courtesy runner Elliana Bay recorded the Lady Knights’ lone run on Lelani Leon-Guerrero’s RBI, but it was not enough to spur a comeback.
Nevaeh Brown, who struck out 11 batters, was responsible for Harker Heights’ first hit — a single in the second inning — but only two more runners would reach base before the seventh inning.
Midway, however, had no such issues.
The Pantherettes (15-2-2, 2-0) finished with eight hits highlighted by a trio of home runs as junior Kelsey Mathis connected for consecutive shots out of the park in the fifth and sixth innings.
“Midway made a bunch of plays,” Robertson said, “and they didn’t have errors, so we just couldn’t give Nevaeh any help. They are just a really solid team.
“We couldn’t find any holes in order to get a rally going.”
The Lady Knights are not in an unusual position, though.
Last season, Harker Heights’ second district contest resulted in an 8-2 loss to Temple, but the Lady Knights followed with a dozen consecutive victories before beginning the program’s deepest playoff run, reaching the third round.
Harker Heights (12-5-1, 1-1) also returns seven players from last season’s roster, giving Robertson confidence a similar outcome can occur.
“We have people on our team who lived through that last year,” he said. “I know with the quality of girls we have on this team that the leadership is going to come out.
“We dropped a game early, but we are still in a good spot and there is no sense in us getting tense.
“We’ve got to keep playing the way we play, because if we do that, then everything will take care of itself.
“We just have to flush this game from our memories and learn from our mistakes.”
The Lady Knights return to the field Tuesday, when they travel to play Hutto before receiving an early bye Friday. Then, they resume their schedule March 21 against the visiting Tem-Cats.
Prior to playing again, though, Robertson wants his players to understand the loss to Midway can be beneficial.
“Last year,” he said, “it felt like such a blow to lose to Temple so early, but when I look back, it was the best thing that could have happened to us. This could be a kickstart for us.
“Sometimes a bad loss can be just as important as a good win, so we are going to continue to battle and play, because we’ve got a lot of pieces and a lot of youth that is eager to keep up the standard we’ve been creating over the past couple years.”
12-6A SOFTBALL
Waco Midway 2-0
Copperas Cove 1-0
Bryan 1-1
Harker Heights 1-1
Temple 1-1
Hutto 0-1
Pflugerville Weiss 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 9, Bryan 5
- Temple 9, Pflugerville Weiss 8
- Waco Midway 8, Harker Heights 1
- OFF: Hutto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.