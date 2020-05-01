In a post on Twitter on Friday, Harker Heights junior basketball star Sierra Brooks announced she has committed to Texas State.
Brooks won’t be able to sign her letter of intent until the early signing period for high school seniors begins on Nov. 11.
Brooks, a guard, was the District 12-6A MVP last season after leading the Lady Knights to the league title. Heights finished 32-6 overall and ranked 12th in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A rankings.
