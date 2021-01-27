HARKER HEIGHTS — It was a matter of sharing.
No. 20 Harker Heights has plenty of playmakers on its roster. Looking to repeat as District 12-6A champions, the Lady Knights have the ability to turn to almost any player to produce points when needed.
Tuesday, against Shoemaker, they relied on each other.
Led by Angelique Morgan and Sierra Brooks, who finished with four assists apiece, Harker Heights produced 13 assists on 21 field goals, and the performance propelled the Lady Knights to a 59-34 victory.
Following the win, Harker Heights post Samiyah Walker admitted the team’s collective selfless mentality was key.
“We just had to work as a team to move the ball and get good possessions,” the junior said. “We have to avoid turnovers.
“It is all about playing as a team when we are on the court.”
Heights remained three games in front of second-place Ellison and Temple with three games remaining, clinching at least a share of the league title for the Lady Knights.
Six players recorded an assist for the Lady Knights, and Walker was the recipient of several early as Harker Heights took immediate control en route to handing the Lady Grey Wolves just their second loss in seven district games.
After Shoemaker junior Amarria Cook’s connected on a 3-pointer for the contest’s first basket, Harker Heights responded with a 13-3 run, and never trailed again, entering the second quarter with a 16-8 advantage.
Walker scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter as the Lady Knights tallied five assists on seven field goals.
“We had great ball movement in the first quarter,” Harker Heights head coach Shirretha Nelson said. “We were getting good looks in the paint, and we had great ball rotation.
“Our offense was just very square.”
The fast start carried on as the Lady Knights used a 21-4 run spanning into the second quarter to create a 26-10 cushion. Harker Heights (16-3, 11-0) began the third period with a 27-14 lead and inflated it to 30 points, 46-16.
“Shoemaker is a good team,” Walker said, “so we knew we had to come out of halftime and put it away. We had to finish it.
“We had to work as a team to not let them get back into it.”
The Lady Grey Wolves did not record a field goal in the third quarter, missing all seven of their attempts, and posted all six of their points at the free-throw line.
Walker’s output was matched by teammate Emri Lovell, who also scored 14 points to go with six rebounds and four steals, while Brooks added 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Cook led Shoemaker with 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-point attempts, and Shayna Cook had eight points in the loss.
Despite the defeat, the Lady Grey Wolves (9-14, 6-5) took a step closer to returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, needing just one win in their final three games to clinch a berth.
But Shoemaker first-year head coach Karron Taylor is not looking toward the postseason yet.
“The message we try to send is to take it one game at a time,” he said. “We can’t look down the road.
“We can’t think about anything other than getting the next game. That’s where our minds will be when we wake up in the morning.”
Harker Heights, on the other hand, is eyeing a second consecutive outright district championship following the victory, and Nelson does not want to see an opportunity slip by. The Lady Knights can secure the outright title by beating Ellison on Friday.
“Our mentality is to focus on the next game and the next moment,” she said. “We have to execute one thing before we progress to the next thing.
“We want to wrap up the championship Friday in our last home game and close this chapter with a successful season on our home court.”
HARKER HEIGHTS 59, SHOEMAKER 34
Shoemaker (34)
A.Cook 14, S.Cook 8, Hall 4, Parker 2, Graves 2, N.Smith 2, E.Smith 1, Reece 1.
No. 20 Harker Heights (59)
Lovell 14, Walker 14, Brooks 11, Roberts 8, Morgan 7, Riggs 2, Otis 2, Allen 1.
Shoemaker 8 6 6 14—34
Harker Heights 16 11 21 11—59
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 4 (A.Cook 4), Harker Heights 4 (Lovell 2, Brooks 2). Free Throws–Shoemaker 12-19, Harker Heights 13-27. Fouled Out–None. Total Fouls–Shoemaker 20, Harker Heights 16. Technicals–None.
Records–Shoemaker 9-14, 6-5 12-6A; Harker Heights 16-3, 11-0.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
y-Harker Heights 11-0
x-Ellison 8-3
x-Temple 8-3
Shoemaker 6-5
Belton 3-8
Bryan 3-8
Copperas Cove 3-8
Killeen 2-9
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison 42, Copperas Cove 26
- No. 20 Harker Heights 59, Shoemaker 34
- Killeen 56, Bryan 53
- Temple 50, Belton 35
