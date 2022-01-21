HARKER HEIGHTS — Angelique Morgan was not playing for her team. She was playing for her school.
Situated in a three-way tie for first place in the District 12-6A standings, two-time defending champion Harker Heights found itself with an ideal opportunity to create separation Friday, hosting Belton, which shared the top spot.
Although the Lady Knights had plenty of motivation to win, they drew inspiration from elsewhere.
On the heels of Tuesday’s game-ending brawl between the Harker Heights and Copperas Cove boys basketball teams, punishments were issued Friday, including the suspensions of multiple players with two being removed from the Knights’ roster for the remainder of the season.
While the decisions could affect the No. 13 Knights’ district championship hopes, the Lady Knights refused to let it alter their intentions.
Harker Heights was on point offensively from the opening tip, connecting on four of five 3-point attempts in the first period, and the Lady Knights never eased up, cruising to a 59-28 victory.
Following the win, Harker Heights’ starting guard admitted the performance had additional significance.
“We were playing for something bigger,” Morgan said. “This was more than just for us. This was for the boys who got suspended.
“This was for the entire Harker Heights basketball program — the girls and the boys.”
The Lady Tigers recorded five of the evening’s first eight points, but they would not hold another advantage as the Lady Knights responded with 10 consecutive points before leading 18-10 at the end of the quarter. Along the way, seniors Samiyah Walker (2-2) and Empress Roberts (1-1) were flawless from behind the arc, while teammate Tyra Oliver made one of two 3-point attempts.
Harker Heights’ torrid pace continued in the second period, where it made three of six 3-point attempts, including a two-for-three showing from Ma’Leah Duvall for all six of her points in the game.
By halftime, the Lady Knights’ lead swelled to 16 points, 31-15, and then, Morgan’s 3-pointer to open the second half triggered a 16-1 outburst to put the contest completely out of reach.
“They couldn’t miss,” Belton head coach Eric Regier said, “and when you are playing a team that is shooting that well, it is going to be tough to beat them. Then, when you turn it over like we did, it becomes almost impossible.
“The combination of the two is what allows it to become a one-sided game like we had.”
The Lady Tigers (12-13, 6-3) committed 22 turnovers while Harker Heights was 11 of 22 from behind the 3-point line, leading to the Lady Knights’ sweep of the season series after winning the first-round encounter 52-33.
Roberts finished with a game-high 16 points to go with three steals, two rebounds and two assists, while Morgan (2-2 3FG) scored 14 points and added three assists, and Walker (3-4 3FG) had 11 points.
Lillian Small had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists for Belton, which was just two for 16 from the floor in the second half, including a zero-for-nine showing in the third quarter, when its only two points came from the free-throw line.
Coupled with Ellison’s 43-31 against Temple, Harker Heights (20-10, 7-2) and the Lady Eagles now share the district lead, while the Lady Tigers slide into third place and reside one game ahead of the Tem-Cats.
With five games remaining in the regular season, a third consecutive district championship appears to be drawing closer for the Lady Knights, but Harker Heights head coach Shirretha Nelson knows looks can be deceiving.
“I’m proud of my girls,” she said, “and I’m glad we are competing at the top of our district, but it doesn’t mean anything until that very last game is over.
“Every team in this district has a fierce competitive spirit, and I respect them for that. There is no team in our district that is considered a guaranteed win.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 7-2
Harker Heights 7-2
Belton 6-3
Temple 5-4
Killeen 4-5
Copperas Cove 3-6
Bryan 2-7
Shoemaker 2-7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 64, Shoemaker 49
- Ellison 43, Temple 31
- Harker Heights 59, Belton 28
- Killeen 58, Copperas Cove 44
