After surrendering a late lead in a loss a week ago, the message from Harker Heights head coach Mark Humble to his team was simple: close out the game.
The Knights did just that Friday evening, avenging a one-point loss to Permian a year ago in Odessa, winning 27-25 at Joseph L. Searles III Stadium.
“I’m super proud of our kids,” Humble said after the victory. “We’ve been growing. We’ve got a lot of inexperienced kids that are now experienced, and to win a tight, championship (or) playoff-type game that we’ve been in all non-district and come out ahead, all credit to our kids.
“They fought tooth and nail to the last second, so well-earned.”
As with last year’s matchup, which resulted in a Permian victory with 16 seconds left, Friday’s game came down to the wire.
Down 27-19 and deep inside Harker Heights territory, Permian’s Jakob Garcia took the snap and kept the ball himself on second-and-goal, scampering in from 4 yards out to pull the Panthers to within two with 2:26 left in the game and silencing the raucous Heights crowd.
Garcia’s touchdown capped a 75-yard drive that featured five Panther first downs.
The ensuing two-point conversion attempt to tie the game came up just short with Garcia’s pass to Uriel Montoya glancing off the senior’s hands, prompting a roar from the Harker Heights fans.
Given the significance of the missed two-point conversion attempt, a 41-yard field goal by Harker Heights Jai’den Fletcher with 6:49 left in the game proved critical.
To Humble, all points are critical, but Fletcher’s field goal effectively sealed the deal for the Knights.
“I was like, ‘We need these points,’” Fletcher said as he lined up before burying the kick in between the uprights. “They could’ve easily come back, so I went out there — I didn’t really think about it — I went out there and kicked it.”
Fletcher said he breathed a sigh of relief when he saw Garcia’s pass skip of Montoya’s hand.
A master of his craft, Fletcher, a 4.5-star-rated kicking prospect by Kohl’s Professional Camps, is confident about how the game would’ve ended even if Permian tied it.
“If he would’ve caught it, we would’ve went down field as fast as we can, and I would’ve kicked another field goal,” he said.
On Permian’s previous scoring play, a 44-yard touchdown run by Isaac Herrera on the first play of the fourth quarter, the defense stepped up to preserve a two-possession advantage.
Herrera led the Panthers with 137 yards on 10 carries.
With the score 24-19, Garcia looked to hook up with Gage Murphy on the two-point try to pull the Panthers to within three.
Harker Heights senior defensive back Ashton Stanford read the play, however, and emphatically swatted the ball to the ground, preserving the 24-19 lead.
“They got some great, timely stops, got some turnovers and created some pressure,” Humble said of the defensive effort in the game.
On Permian’s first drive of the second half, senior defensive back Jacoby Evans laid out for a diving interception at the Permian 45-yard line.
Though the ensuing drive resulted in a three-and-out for the Knights, the interception helped flip field position and kept the ball out of the hands of the Permian offense.
“It’s hard playing (Permian) because they keep you on the field,” Humble said of the Panther offense. “They snap the ball, they run it at you over and over again. They make you play assignment discipline football — dive, pitch. They get you running, and they’re really good up front; they got everybody back on their offensive line.
“So, I’m super proud of our defense. They made all the stops when they needed to.”
After giving up two early touchdowns in the first half that allowed Permian to capture a 13-3 lead in the game’s infancy, the defense stiffened, allowing the Knights offense to find its footing.
Fletcher opened the scoring in the game, kicking a 31-yard field goal to cap a promising first drive for Harker Heights that stalled at the Permian 14-yard line.
On the next two drives, the Panthers held the Knights to just 35 yards of total offense, including just 11 yards on the ground.
“They play great defense over there,” Humble said. “They play tough, hard-nosed, well-coached defense and they make you earn every yard. And we had to do that.”
On the fourth offensive possession of the night, Harker Heights struck gold, finding paydirt on a long catch-and-run.
Facing third-and-11 from his own 16-yard line, Dylan Plake found wide receiver Kai McMillan with a step on his defender about 30 yards downfield.
Permian’s defensive set on the play resulted in no safety help behind the trailing cornerback. With nothing but green in front of him, McMillan picked up speed and outraced the defense to the end zone on the 84-yard touchdown reception.
McMillan, Plake’s favorite receiver on the night, torched the Permian defense to the tune of over 200 receiving yards.
Plake hooked up with McMillan later in the third quarter to cap an efficient opening drive of the second half.
Facing a third-and-11 from the Permian 25-yard line, Plake faked a shovel pass to wide receiver Rocky Crooks, pulled it down and hit McMillan in stride on a post pattern.
McMillan nearly burned the defense for another big touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Plake found the junior on the sideline on a quick screen, and he nearly beat the defense for an 88-yard touchdown. A Permian defender chased him down, however, stopping him at the Panther 29-yard line not long before Fletcher’s critical kick.
“I was very energized,” McMillan said after the game. “I knew that I was really on today. We practiced really hard this week on finishing the games, not just playing the first three quarters.”
McMillan credited the offensive line and Plake with allowing him to produce the way he did.
Plake finished with 341 yards and three touchdowns on 25 completions.
Plake displayed his touch and McMillan displayed soft hands late in the second quarter when the wide receiver hauled in a one-handed catch on a 38-yard pass to get the Knights to inside the Permian 10, igniting the Harker Heights crowd.
“The opportunity came and I executed,” McMillan said of his acrobatic grab. “I don’t practice that, but when it comes, it comes.”
Plake finished off the drive, which succeeded a Permian three-and-out, with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson with just three seconds before halftime, sending the Knight faithful into a frenzy.
Johnson’s touchdown grab, immediately followed by Fletcher’s extra point, gave the Knights a lead they never relinquished.
Johnson finished with 63 yards and the touchdown on seven catches. He added 12 yards on the ground for the Knights, who finished with 72 rushing yards on 22 traditional rushing plays — averaging 3.3 yards per carry.
The tandem of Kaden Butler and Zy’Riyan Evans combined for 48 yards on the ground. Butler picked up 28 yards on 13 carries, and Evans toted the ball five times for 20 yards.
Other offensive contributors for the Knights on the receiving end of Plake passes were Bryce Bass (2 catches, 10 yards), Crooks (5 catches, 22 yards), Kristian Nobles (3 catches, 3 yards) and Evans (2 catches, 16 yards).
With the win, Harker Heights enters District 12-6A play with an even 2-2 record. The Knights return to Searles Stadium Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Pflugerville Weiss.
“We’re really excited about getting some players back healthy and playing for us,” Humble said of the state of the team entering district play. “The last two weeks, we’ve been down a couple guys; we’re getting them back, and with district play, like we talked about, it doesn’t matter if you’re 4-0 or 0-4, the real season starts now.”
Humble said District 12-6A is a competitive district to come out in the top four.
“I think we start off with a really quality opponent in Pflugerville Weiss, so we’re going to have to be ready,” he said. “But we played in championship ballgames and playoff-type caliber ballgames in non-district, so we’ll be prepared.”
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL
- Lake Belton 44, Shoemaker 35
- Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25
- Red Oak 49, Ellison 18
- Bryan Rudder 31, Chaparral 16
- Belton 41, San Angelo Central 38
- Gatesville 44, Mexia 16
- Academy 55, Salado 28
- Johnson City 53, Florence 14
