Harker Heights and Lake Belton are only separated by approximately 20 miles, but the teams traveled to Brownwood to engage in a fierce competition.
The squads claimed the top two spots in both the boys and girls divisions of the prestigious Bluebonnet Relays with less than 16 points creating the difference in each of the final standings.
Behind five first-place finishes, the Broncos emerged with the boys championship, while the Lady Knights used a strong showing on the track to capture the girls team title.
Junior distance runner Ella Perry dominated, winning the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 26.64 seconds to go with victories in the 1,600 (5:20.97) and 3,200 (11:17.87), while senior teammate Kailynn Denney immediately followed in the 1,600 (5:38.92) and 3,200 (11:50.62).
Lady Knights junior tandem of Treasure Bethea and Tyana Hymes each accounted for a pair of gold medals, winning the 400 (1:00.14) and 300 hurdles (47.62), respectively, before joining Mia Griffin and Samarah Johnson to win the 1,600 relay in 4:05.43.
Griffin, a freshman, was also second in the 400 (1:02.06) and helped Melody Carter, Johnson and Amaiyah Dawson earn the silver medal in the 400 relay (50.58), while Tyra Oliver, Merreck Brandon, Hymes and Carter, who was third (13.35) in the 100, were second in the 800 relay (1:50.35).
Additionally, Norah Patricia Nunez, a senior, was second (48.15) in the 300 hurdles, and Keyona Otis had Harker Heights’ only medals in the field events, winning both the discus (147 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (40-6).
The performances helped the Lady Knights finish with 163 points, while Lake Belton had 149 points, winning six events.
Layloni Watson placed first in the triple jump (37-10) and long jump (17-2½) and was part of the Lady Broncos’ 800 relay team that won in 1:48.30. The senior was joined by Emily Bachicha, Kelsha Middleton-Reed and Elianna Watson.
Bachicha, a junior, also won the 200 (26.51), while teammates Alexandria Lewis (100 hurdles, 16.53) and Abigail Rydberg (pole vault, 11-0) accounted for Lake Belton’s remaining gold medals.
The boys division saw the Broncos post 133 points to narrowly beat out the Knights (117.33).
Lake Belton’s quartet of Floyd Bristol, Dawson Cabiad, Selman Bridges and Kendrick Jones won the 800 relay in 1:27.22, while Keshawn Baptiste replaced Bristol as the Broncos placed second (42.04) in the 400 relay.
Individually, Jones, a freshman, won the 200 in 21.39 and was second (22-0¾) in the long jump, and Cabiad, a senior, was second (11.31) in the 100.
The Broncos’ remaining gold medals were earned by senior Giovonni Walker (long jump, 22-4¼), Easton Hammond (high jump, 6-8) and Ryan Camacho (100 hurdles, 16.27). Walker was also second (6-4) in the high jump, and junior teammate Malachi Bazemore was third (16.59) in the 100 hurdles.
The Knights were paced by senior Re’Shaun Sanford and sophomore Brian Hood, who won the 100 (11.15) and 300 hurdles (41.12), respectively, along with joining Deaubrey Hood and Kyshaun Otis to place first (41.72) in the 400 relay.
King White, a senior, earned Harker Heights’ only other gold medal, placing first in the triple jump with a leap of 45-4, while Sanford, who was third (21-3¾) in the long jump, also helped the 800 relay team secure a silver medal with a time of 1:28.77. Torrance Anthony, Brian Hood and Otis rounded out the foursome.
Stephenville finished a distant third in the boys division with 78.33 points, while junior distance runner Briac Ybanez won two of Belton’s three medals, placing first (9:57.35) in the 3,200 and second (4:32.20) in the 1,600, while sophomore Logan Lamberte was second (12-0) in the pole vault.
The sixth-place Tigers scored 49 points.
Stephenville (91) was also third in the girls division, and Belton was eighth (16).
