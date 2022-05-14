AUSTIN — Keonna Otis did not accomplish what she wanted, but she gained what she needed.
In her first trip to the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Track & Field Championships, Harker Heights’ standout junior competed in two events.
Although the goal was to depart with a pair of gold medals, it did not happen.
Otis placed fourth in the shot put and was seventh in the discus in her state debut, and after the meet, she admitted the experience was beneficial regardless of results.
“I expected to do a lot worse than I did,” Otis said. “This was my first trip to state, and I got to see where I am now and where I need to be. Now, I have a reference for the future.
“Now, I’m driven to be better, because I know a lot of these same girls are going to be coming back next year. They are my motivation to be better.”
Otis helped usher in the final day of the state meet with a 9 a.m. start for the discus, and she immediately produced, delivering her best throw of the season. With a heave measuring 43 feet, 7¾ inches, Otis vaulted into second place, easily eclipsing her throw at the Region II meet by more than 20 inches.
She held the spot for a majority of the competition but was surpassed by Midland Lee junior Leah Acosta on the fifth attempt, and did not recover, placing fourth in the event.
“I did good,” Otis said, “but I know I could have done so much better. I’m happy, though.
“I’ve really improved from where I was at the beginning of the year to where I am now.”
Sachse sophomore Favor Anyanwu claimed the title with a throw of 45-1½, and she was joined by Acosta (44-3¾) and Lewisville Marcus junior Emma Sralla (44-3½) on the medal stand.
Otis could not maintain the momentum when she returned to the field for the discus later in day, struggling with her mechanics before posting a personal-record throw of 137-10 on her final attempt. She had a measurement of 137-2 following her first throw and it held until finally fixing out her form.
“I’m most upset about not figuring out what I was doing wrong until I was down to my last throw,” Otis said. “That was kind of frustrating, but overall I’m happy, because I did get a personal record.
“And in shot put, I did a lot better than I was ranked coming in.”
Sralla (174-3) easily won the gold medal, beating out second-place Skylar Bohlman, of Lewisville Hebron, by almost a dozen feet. Bohlman’s mark was 162-7.
Now, Otis turns her attention toward her senior season, when she will attempt to cap off her career with a return trip to the state meet, and if history is any indication, she will be in contention to achieve the feat.
After falling short of reaching state last year, placing fifth in both the discus and shot put at regionals, Otis began her trek through the postseason by dominating in the events en route to a pair of District 12-6A championships.
Despite emerging with two silver medals at the area meet, Otis improved, stretching her shot put from 39-11 to 41-8 while adding an inch to her discus throw to clear 129-5 at area. Then, at the regional meet, Otis posted her previous personal records in both the shot put (41-11¼) and discus (136-6).
Although she has months before the Lady Knights open their season, the work toward joining Melissa Mays (triple jump, 2010) and Aliese Hyde (800, 2010) as the program’s only state champions begins immediately, according to Otis.
“I’ll be practicing all summer,” she said, “but then I’ll have to switch my focus to basketball in the winter. As soon as basketball season is over, though, I’m getting back to work for track.
“And I’ll be practicing every single day.”
6A GIRLS SHOT PUT
1. Favor Anyanwu, Sachse, 45-1½
2. Leah Acosta, Midland Lee, 44-3¾
3. Emma Sralla, Lewisville Marcus, 44-3½
4. Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, 43-7¾
5. Janey Campbell, Katy Seven Lakes, 42-6
6. Desiree Akaolisa, Allen, 41-10½
7. Jazmine Thompson, Harlingen, 41-10
8. Paris Kimble, Atascocita, 41-0¾
9. Zaeda Houff, Del Valle, 38-8¼
6A GIRLS DISCUS
1. Emma Sralla, Lewisville Marcus, 174-3
2. Skylar Bohlman, Lewisville Hebron, 162-7
3. Chesni Scott, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 149-7
4. Sydney Freeman, Fort Bend Elkins, 147-5
5. Amirah Wooden, Hurst Bell, 144-2
6. Makenna Marshall, Langham Creek, 143-2
7. Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, 137-10
8. Janey Campbell, Katy Seven Lakes, 136-10
9. Jazmine Thompson, Harlingen, 128-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.