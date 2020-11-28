The Harker Heights Knights took another step toward returning to the playoffs with a 22-point win over the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs on Friday afternoon at Leo Buckley Stadium.
If the Knights win next week in Belton, they will punch their ticket to the postseason for the second consecutive season.
“Our ultimate goal is to get to seven wins and a playoff berth,” said Harker Heights coach Jerry Edwards after the 42-20 win.
Fighting through some adversity in the second half, the Knights shut the door on a possible Bulldawg comeback with a quick, five-play drive in the fourth quarter.
Following Copperas Cove’s second touchdown of the half, the Knights’ Marcus Maple returned the kickoff 57 yards to the Bulldawg 30.
After Cove was called offsides on the kickoff, the ball was set at the 25-yard line.
Aimeer Washington punched it in from 4 yards out — his second of the game — to finish the drive.
Prior to Washington’s touchdown, the Bulldawgs had put together two consecutive touchdown drives to climb to within eight.
With a few minutes left in the third quarter, Copperas Cove took over at its own 32-yard line and quickly moved the ball into Knight territory in a few plays.
On first-and-10 from the Heights 44, quarterback Shane Richey found Tyrese Carter open downfield, having beat his man. Carter held onto the ball as he fell into the end zone for the score.
An unsuccessful point after attempt left the score 28-13 Heights with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
After stalling out near midfield, the Knights punted back to the Bulldawgs.
The Copperas Cove offense engineered an 11-play drive, which began at its own 37-yard line. The offense converted four first downs on the drive, none bigger than Richey’s 15-yard strike to Wyatt Nelson to the 2-yard line on fourth-and-15.
Josiah Key scored on the next play. After Caleb Newberry’s extra point, the score was 28-20 with 7:41 left in the third quarter.
“They’re not quitters,” said Cove coach Jason Hammett. “... This group of kids, I’ve never seen them quit on us, no matter what the situation is.”
Harker Heights running back Re’Shaun Sanford sealed the deal with 58 seconds left in the game, three plays after Savonte Sanford-Paige intercepted Richey.
Sanford finished the game with 240 yards of total offense — 171 yards rushing and 69 yards receiving.
“We have a lot of playmakers spread around the whole field,” Sanford said. “So, they have to key on different players, and when they key on those players, it gives other players a chance to shine.”
Edwards said he was proud of how his team played in the second half.
“We were able to kind of clean up some things,” Edwards said. “We’ve been a good second half team all year and we came out and got it done.”
Harker Heights dominated the stat sheet in the first half, and only a botched snap on a would-be 28-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter prevented the Knights from keeping Cove off the board in the half.
On the attempt, La Princeton Dixon was unable to handle the snap, and after a Bulldawg hit him to prevent him from recovering, Copperas Cove’s Jalen Jones scooped it up and ran it 82 yards for the score.
The long touchdown cut the Heights advantage in half, making the score 14-7.
Five plays later, the Knights extended the lead back to 14. Starting at their own 39-yard line, the Knights moved the ball in big chunks.
Carter finished off the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run. Diego Fierro kicked in the extra point to give the Knights a 21-7 lead with 7:37 left in the second quarter.
Carter and Sanford led two consecutive scoring drives to begin the game.
On the opening drive, the Knights opened the scoring just over a minute into the game. The drive was highlighted by a 43-yard run by Sanford down to the Cove 12-yard line.
Washington capped off the first drive with a 4-yard rumble into the end zone. Carter converted a two-point conversion to give the Knights and early 8-0 lead.
Next time with the ball, the Knights engineered a nine-play drive to score again. Carter scored his first touchdown of the game, a 19-yard rush into the end zone. The two-point conversion pass failed, leaving the score 14-0.
“Our kids were ready to play mentally,” Hammett said. “Physically, I don’t think we were ready to tackle early, but the defense solved that pretty good in the second quarter.”
Copperas Cove played its first game since a 41-17 loss to Shoemaker on Oct. 30.
“It felt great having an actual gameday, which we haven’t had in a while,” Hammett said. “It felt great, we got out here, and the little bit of rain kind of eased up right before the game, and it was perfect conditions (and) great hospitality from Killeen ISD.”
The Bulldawgs had multiple coronavirus cases on the team, and they were forced to forfeit their games against Ellison and Bryan.
Barring any coronavirus outbreak among the Knights, Harker Heights will have played a full schedule.
“I think that’s a testament to our kids and our coaches,” Edwards said. “You know, we’re in the midst of a pandemic, and our kids and our coaches have taken that to heart and they’ve done everything they can to keep it safe.”
Harker Heights (6-3, 4-2) travels to Belton to play the Tigers at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Copperas Cove (1-8, 0-6) will travel back to Leo Buckley Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Friday matchup with Killeen.
Edwards said his team has come out hot for a couple weeks in a row and put up some points fast, but then little mistakes have given the other teams momentum.
“It’s the little things like that (that) we got to clean up if we want to play really good football,” Edwards said of preparation for the Belton game.
The Bulldawgs’ game against Killeen will be a makeup of the game the two teams were supposed to play Nov. 6. That game was announced as postponed shortly prior to kickoff.
“We’ve looked at them, we know who they are,” Hammett said of the Kangaroos. “We’re going to relook at them again this weekend and clean the plan up.”
HARKER HTS 42, COPP. COVE 20
Copperas Cove 0 7 6 7—20
Harker Heights 14 7 7 14—42
First Quarter
Heights—Washington 4 run (Terrance Carter run), 10:50.
Heights—Carter 19 run (pass failed), 7:14.
Second Quarter
Cove—Jalen Jones 82 fumble return (Caleb Newberry kick), 8:47.
Heights—Carter 19 run (Diego Fierro kick), 7:37.
Third Quarter
Heights—Re’Shaun Sanford 34 pass from Carter (Fierro kick), 3:46.
Cove—Tyrese Carter 44 pass from Shane Richey (run failed), 1:45.
Fourth Quarter
Cove—Josiah Key 2 run (Newberry kick), 7:41.
Heights—Washington 4 run (Fierro kick), 5:25.
Heights—Sanford 29 run (Fierro kick), 0:58.
Cove Heights
First Downs 13 18
Total Yards 193 442
Rushes-Yards 39-110 41-313
Passing Yards 83 129
Comp-Att-Int 10-25-1 10-18-0
Punts-Avg. 5-38.4 3-33.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-85 7-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Copperas Cove, Ortega 17-48, Key 8-27, Sanders 6-23, Richey 7-1. Harker Heights, Sanford 21-171, Carter 12-123, Washington 5-14, Maple 1-4, Howard 1-1, Trammel 1-0.
PASSING—Copperas Cove, Richey 10-24-1-83, Cochran 0-1-0-0. Harker Heights, Carter 10-17-0-129, Dixon 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Copperas Cove, Nelson 4-45, Cochran 2-25, Bogard 1-7, Sanders 1-5, Key 1-1. Harker Heights, Sanford 6-69, Dixon 3-49, Maple 1-11.
12-6A STANDINGS
y-Temple 7-0
x-Bryan 5-2
x-Shoemaker 5-2
Harker Heights 4-2
Belton 3-3
Killeen 1-5
Ellison 1-6
Copperas Cove 0-6
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 24, Ellison 22
- Harker Heights 42, Copperas Cove 20
- Shoemaker 27, Belton 21, OT
- Temple 49, Killeen 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.