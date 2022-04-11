Belton’s Ayanna Jones jumped father than she ever had — twice.
Harker Heights' girls and boys teams also had a productive opening day of the District 12-6A track and field meet at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Jones began her day by winning the girls triple jump with a program-record leap of 40 feet, 11 inches and carried that momentum into the long jump, setting another program mark of 21-1½ for her second gold medal in the span of just a few hours.
With the field events and 3,200-meter run in the books, the Heights boys led the team standings with 63 points. Belton was second with 48, and Killeen third with 29.
Heights and Temple were tied atop the girls standings with 46 points.
Belton was third with 36.
The top four in each event qualify for the District 11/12-6A area meet.
Jones won by more than 2 feet in the long jump and 3 feet in the triple.
“I woke up today and felt like I had to go get it,” she said. “I felt like I had to go have my best jumps.”
Jones’ district marks will make her one of the favorites to advance from the area meet April 21 at Waco Midway, and she believes she’ll have no problem handling the pressure.
“That just means I have to keep the standard up and keep on raising the bar. I do believe I can still go farther,” she said.
Marcus Maple gave the Knights a boost with a win in the triple jump (47-1 1/2) and a runner-up finish in the long jump, where he edged teammate Re'Shaun Sanford by half an inch.
Killeen High's Tyquan Scoby was the long jump winner at 22-10. He finished second to Maple in the triple.
Heights' Jaydon Chatman (48-6 1/2) topped Shoemaker's Zavian Tibbs (46-11 1/2) for the boys shot put crown.
Ellison junior Aaron Crittenden (9:44.53) defended his 3,200 title and on Wednesday will try to repeat as 800 and 1,600 champ.
Heights' Evan Kime finished second in the pole vault with a 12-0 effort that matched winner Jalen Robinson of Temple.
Shoemaker's Angelique Gonzalez and Temple's Ali Mack tied for the girls high jump title at 5-2, but Gonzalez did it in fewer attempts and took the top spot.
Michael Alexander (6-6) won the boys event, giving Shoemaker a sweep.
The Lady Knights scored big points in the throws with a 1-2 finish from junior Keyona Otis and Alex Cloud in the discus. Otis also defended her shot put title with a top toss of 39-11 that was more than 2 feet ahead of Copperas Cove runner-up Joem Toala.
Sopphomore Ella Perry led a 1-3 Heights finish in the 3,200. Perry finished in 11 minutes, 16.22 seconds, almost 13 seconds ahead of Belton's Olivia Brillhart. Kailynn Denney was third.
In the prelims, Belton hurdler Noah Newman and Shoemaker sprinter Khamari Terrell established themselves as heavy favorites on Wednesday.
Newman (14.58) posted the only sub-15-second time in the 110 hurdles and the only sub-41-second time (38.94) in the 300 hurdles.
Terrell (48.4) was nearly 3 seconds ahead of the field in 400 qualifying and well over a second in front (21.35) in the 200.
Wednesday's finals begin at 5 p.m. at Buckley Stadium. Shoemaker's boys won the team championship last season. Harker Heights and Bryan shared the girls title.
DISTRICT 12-6A MEET
At Buckley Stadium; top four in each event advance to District 11/12-6A area meet
BOYS
High jump—1, Michael Alexander, Shoemaker, 6 feet, 6 inches. 2, Tyson Turner, Bryan, 6-4. 3, Ashton Stanford, Harker Heights, 6-2. 4, Trent West, Belton, 6-2.
Pole vault—1, Jalen Robinson, Temple, 12-0. 2, Evan Kime, Harker Heights, 12-0. 3, Bryce Roberts, Belton, 12-0. 4, Richard Willess, Belton, 11-6.
Long jump—1, Tyquan Scoby, Killeen, 22-10. 2, Marcus Maple, Harker Heights, 22-7. 3, Re'Shaun Sanford, Harker Heights, 22-6 1/2. 4, Tekoree Landours, Killeen, 21-9.
Triple jump—1, Marcus Maple, Harker Heights, 47-1 1/2. 2, Tyquan Scoby, Killeen, 45-5. 3, King White, Harker Heights, 44-5. 4, Cason Sapp, Killeen, 43-10 1/2.
Discus—1, Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan, 158. 2, Jackson Engelke, Belton, 149-6. 3, Morris Marshall, Harker Heights, 148-4. 4, Jermiah Mungia, Temple, 135-0.
Shot put—1, Jaydon Chatman, Harker Heights, 48-6 1/2. 2, Zavian Tibbs, Shoemaker, 46-11 1/2. 3, Jackson Engelke, Belton, 46-2 1/4. 4, Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan, 45-9.
3,200—1, Aaron Crittenden, Ellison, 9 minutes, 44.53 seconds. 2, Zachary Dennison, Belton, 9:56.02. 3, Clayton Oaks, Belton, 10:03.99. 4, Briac Ybanez, Belton, 10:05.13.
Team scores—1, Harker Heights, 63. 2, Belton, 48. 3, Killeen, 29. 4, Bryan, 22. 5 (tie), Temple, Shoemaker, 20. 7, Ellison, 13. 8, Copperas Cove, 2.
GIRLS
High jump—1, Angelique Gonzalez, Shoemaker, 5-2. 2, Ali Mack, Temple, 5-2. 3, D'Ondrea Holley, Temple, 5-0. 4, Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove, 5-0.
Pole vault—1, Addison King, Temple, 9-0. 2, Allison Vaden, Temple, 9-0. 3, Chloe Prentiss, Temple, 9-0. 4, Jane Gauntt, Belton, 9-0.
Long jump—1, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 21-1 1/2. 2, Ali Mack, Temple, 19-1. 3, Diamond Brunn, Killeen, 17-8. 4, Aaliyah Barnes, Killeen, 17-5 1/2.
Triple jump—1, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 40-11. 2, Symoria Adkins, Bryan, 37-10 1/2. 3, Diamond Brunn, Killeen, 37-2. 4, Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove, 35-6 1/4.
Discus—1, Keyona Otis, Harker Heights, 128-5. 2, Alex Cloud, Harker Heights, 107-4. 3, Joem Toala, Copperas Cove, 100-9. 4, Anastazia Hentz, 98-7.
Shot put—1, Keyona Otis, Harker Heights, 39-11. 2, Joem Toala, Copperas Cove, 37-5 1/2. 3, Adaizah Millet, Ellison, 35-7. 4, Anaiya Reed, Bryan, 32-5 3/4.
3,200—1, Ella Perry, Harker Heights, 11:16.22. 2, Olivia Brillhart, Belton, 11:29.06. 3, Kailynn Denney, Harker Heights, 11:36.51. 4, Finley Hunting, Shoemaker, 12:27.49.
Team scores—1 (tie), Harker Heights, Temple, 46. 3, Belton, 36. 4 (tie), Killeen, Copperas Cove, 23. 6, Bryan, 19. 7, Shoemaker, 16. 8, Ellison, 8.
