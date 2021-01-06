Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late along with gusty winds. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 62F. SW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.