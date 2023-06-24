Admittedly, Mark Humble is not certain who will arrive, but he knows they will make an impact.
Harker Heights hosts its annual summer football camp starting Monday, and the three-day event will be overseen by the Knights’ staff, coaches from the program’s middle school feeder teams and a cast of former players volunteering their time.
Due to a variety of reasons, however, guaranteeing any specific standouts will return for the camp is almost impossible. Instead, invitations are made, and the instructors utilize whoever decides to show up each day.
After all, regardless which former talents arrive, Harker Heights’ head coach believes their presences all hold similar weight.
“Those kids who will be at the camp look up to those former players,” Humble said. “Those are their heroes, and not too long ago, they were all in the same boat — going to Harker Heights football camps, taking a knee to listen to someone else, and they dreamed of playing for the Knights.
“Now, the roles are reversed, and they are getting to talk about their playing time and getting a chance to influence the younger kids. Their words have more clout, because this is a living, breathing person they watched play on Friday nights speaking to them.”
In recent years, Harker Heights produced plenty of players capable of captivating an audience.
En route to amassing a record of 21-4 since 2020 highlighted by an undefeated District 12-6A championship and a trip to the fourth round of the playoffs last season, the Knights landed numerous players on the all-district teams and claimed several superlatives.
Furthermore, the most recent departing class saw four players commit to NCAA Division I programs.
Re’Shaun Sanford, a running back, signed with Houston, while offensive tackles Jaydon Chatman and Etueni Ropati will play for Texas and Texas-San Antonio, respectively, and cornerback Deaubry Hood is bound for Arkansas State.
Entering his first season as Harker Heights head coach, Humble’s connections to any former players are limited, but he believes the camp is critical to creating new bonds.
“I’m excited,” Humble said, “because this program allows you to start building relationships with these young kids, who are our future and our foundation. Anytime we have that opportunity, all our coaches are happy to do it.”
The camp, which is held at the Knights’ practice field, is open to all incoming first- through eighth-graders and lasts two hours each day, beginning at 8 a.m.
Although a wide range of ages are welcome, the big-picture approach remains the same for all in attendance.
“The overall theme is just to give a good introduction to our football team, our coaches and how we do things at Harker Heights,” Humble said. “That’s the biggest thing. That is something we are all in on together, whether we’re talking about a first-grader, second-grader or an eighth-grader.
“Then, we split them up.”
Participants will be broken into two groups based on age and ability level. Kids ranging from first to fifth grade learn more fundamental skills with a focus on fun and games, while anyone in sixth grade or higher is taught more advanced concepts both offensively and defensively, including specific philosophies used at Harker Heights.
Soon enough, Humble and his staff will turn their attention toward repeating as district champions and potentially eclipsing last season’s deep playoff run, but for now, the intention for all involved is to simply have fun.
“We are all in this to have a positive impact and influence these kids no matter what grade they are in,” Humble said. “The younger they are, the more special it is, because at that level, they are just out here for the true enjoyment, fun and love of the game.
“That is where it all starts. If they love being around our coaches and our program and playing the game of football, then we’ve done our jobs, because that passion is only going to grow.”
CAMP INFO
Cost is $50 per camper and includes a T-shirt, and registration is available at the event.
Participants need to wear athletic attire with cleats, if possible, and apply sunscreen prior to beginning.
Concessions will be available.
