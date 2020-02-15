Harker Heights swimmer Timothy Brooks qualified 14th in Friday's Class 6A 100-yard butterfly state meet preliminaries, earning him a spot in Saturday's consolation heat at the University of Texas.
Brooks, a senior, posted a time of 50.42 seconds, a tad off his school-record 50.30 seed time for the state meet. Brooks was a half second behind the top eight qualifiers for the championship heat.
Spring's Dalton Lowe led posted the top time of 48.39 seconds.
Belton's Noah Henry set the state meet record of 47.07 in 2018.
The 6A finals begin at 3:30 p.m.
Lampasas’ Ayers sets more records in powerlifting victory at Brady
Lampasas junior powerlifter Alyssa Ayers was back setting school records for the Lady Badgers on Thursday at the Brady meet.
Ayers won the 123-pound division, topping school marks with a 300-pound squat, 320 deadlift and 815 total. Her 195 bench press did not set a record, but it was the best on the team regardless of weight class and Ayers was named Best Lifter Light Classes.
The Lady Badgers finished fourth in the team standings after tiebreakers, though they finished with the same score as second-place Brady.
Freshman Kaydence Fletcher (105 pounds), sophomore Sarah Bowden (220) and sophomore Lila Walling (259) each finished second for Lampasas. Freshman Rylie Jones (198) finished third, and freshman Taylyn Smith (220) was fourth.
Belton soccer boys blank Cove 6-0
Six different players scored as the Belton Tigers blanked Copperas Cove 6-0 in Belton to begin the second half of 12-6A play.
Simon Howe and Ivan Vargas scored in consecutive minutes early as the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
Patrick Tosse headed in a corner kick from Howe to make it 3-0. Jake Gilbert and Kade Wenberg also scored as Belton (12-0-2) finished the first half with a 5-0 lead.
Ben Cornette added another goal in the 52nd minute to cap the scoring.
SALADO BOYS 2, LAMPASAS 0: At Salado, Javier Chavez scored on a penalty kick in the third minute and added another goal late in the Eagles' shutout.
Juaquin Tobias earned the clean sheet in goal.
Cooper Chambliss recorded an assist.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Belton 64, Copperas Cove 57
- No. 3 Ellison 59, Waco 43
- Harker Heights 52, Temple 49
- Waco Midway 64, Killeen 46
District 18-4A
- Lorena 57, Gatesville 30
- No. 9 Waco Connally 72, China Spring 63
- Waco La Vega 74, Robinson 43
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 53, Salado 44
- No. 6 Liberty Hill 54, Burnet 50
- No. 21 Taylor 60, Austin Eastside Memorial 20
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 6, Copperas Cove 0
- Temple 3, Harker Heights 1
- Waco 3, Ellison 0
District 17-4A
- Waco Connally 3, Gatesville 1
District 27-4A
- Little River-Academy 5, Florence 0
- Salado 2, Lampasas 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Ellison 0, Waco 0, Ellison wins on penalties
- Harker Heights 0, Temple 0, Harker Heights wins 4-3 on penalties
- Waco Midway 12, Killeen 0
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 11, Waco Connally 0
District 27-4A
- Little River-Academy 1, Florence 0
- No. 10 Salado 2, Lampasas 0
