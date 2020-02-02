Harker Heights swimmer Timothy Brooks earned a spot in the state meet with his runner-up finish in the 100-yard butterfly at Saturday’s Region III-6A Meet in Mansfield.
Brooks, a senior, was the only area swimmer to advance. The state meet will be held Feb. 14-15 at the University of Texas in Austin.
Brooks set a school record of 51.69 seconds while winning the District 10-6A 100 butterfly on Jan. 18. He shattered that on Saturday with a time of 50.3. Round Rock McNeil’s Tommy Shomper clocked a 49.6 to win the regional title.
