There were few moral victories in Week 5.
While every game produces both a winner and a loser, many contests are closely contented, allowing even the defeated team to emerge with confidence. Perhaps something as simple as a couple penalties, a missed call or a funny bounce of the ball led to the downfall.
Last week, however, almost every outcome was one-sided.
Five of the seven games, including all four of the District 12-6A openers, were determined by at least 15 points, with three teams earning victories of 40 or more points, including Salado.
The Eagles, who are averaging 45.4 points, beat Taylor 59-6 to deliver the week’s largest margin of victory, while Temple beat Bryan 49-7 and Harker Heights defeated Ellison 49-8.
The only teams responsible for tight finishes last week will not be suiting up this week.
Lampasas (2-3) snapped a two-game losing skid by beating Gatesville 41-33 on the road in each team’s nondistrict finale. Both are on a bye this week before the Badgers begin District 13-4A, Division I play against Taylor, and the Hornets (2-3) host Salado (3-2) to open the District 9-4A, Division II schedule.
Although the trio of teams expected to be off this week, Lake Belton did not.
The area’s only 5-0 program finds itself idle after Llano canceled its home game, meaning the Broncos play next on Oct. 8 against visiting Lamar Randle.
As a result, District 12-6A dominates the schedule, providing all but one of the week’s games.
THURSDAY
Copperas Cove (0-4, 0-1) at Shoemaker (2-1, 1-0)
The Bulldawgs are not in a favorable position as they look to avoid an 11th consecutive loss dating back to last year. Copperas Cove posted a season-low for points in last week’s 41-14 defeat against Belton, and it has allowed at least 40 points in every game. The Grey Wolves, conversely, own the district’s second most efficient offense, averaging 482.7 yards and 40.7 points, and its most dominant defense, allowing 257.0 yards per game.
FRIDAY
Harker Heights (4-0, 1-0) at Temple (2-2, 1-0)
Averaging 506.8 yards of offense and 54.5 points, the undefeated Knights have easily been the area’s most potent program this season. Over the last two games, however, the Wildcats have an argument for consideration. After starting 0-2, Temple tallied 109 points and 934 total yards in a pair of victories. This is the perfect opportunity for one team to make an early statement in the district race, and the outcome could hinge on having the ball last.
Killeen (2-2, 0-1) at Ellison (1-3, 0-1)
The Eagles have been unable to generate any points of late, combining for a mere 15 points during their previous two games, and for the season, they are averaging just 260.3 yards. Although Ellison is struggling, there is no guarantee the Kangaroos capitalize. Killeen has experienced drastic swings this season, winning twice in impressive fashion while also suffering two lopsided losses, including last week, when Shoemaker exploded for a 28-point third quarter.
Bryan (0-4, 0-1) at Belton (2-2, 1-0)
The Tigers open the district schedule with the easiest possible path to success, facing winless teams in each of their first two contests. After beating Copperas Cove 41-14 to end a two-game losing skid, Belton encounters the Vikings, who are struggling even worse, averaging just 12.25 points and 197.3 yards. With their schedule growing increasingly more difficult, the Tigers cannot afford to let an opportunity to be 2-0 escape after missing the playoffs each of the previous two seasons.
Florence (3-1) at Buffalo (1-4)
The Buffaloes have already exceeded all expectations after winning three consecutive games on the heels of a 15-game losing streak, and the chance for the program’s longest winning spree in recent history looms.
Florence will have to overcome its past, though. Buffalo defeated the Buffaloes 61-26 during last year’s winless campaign, but so far, Florence has reversed its record against three opponents, beating Bangs, Bruceville-Eddy and Goldthwaite by a combined 64 points after losing by a 100-point margin last season.
