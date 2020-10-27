2020 — the year that everyone hates.
A year that can’t end soon enough with its pandemic and parade of iconic celebrity passings.
It’s also a year that will include some fond memories for the players on the current Harker Heights volleyball team.
Those Lady Knights will remember 2020 as a breakout season for the long-struggling program. Heights is off to a 4-1 start in District 12-6A with nine matches remaining. Just a single additional win would guarantee its best season since 2012, when the Lady Knights last went to the playoffs.
“They’ve just really bought in since I arrived three years ago,” said head coach Alina Wilder, an Ellison graduate and former Lady Eagles player. “It’s been a lot of hard work and dedication and getting that vision to
them that ‘Hey, we can do this.’”
Heights went 11-3 in District 8-5A in 2012 and finished second. Since then, the Lady Knights have gone 4-10, 4-8, 2-10, 4-8, 3-9, 4-12 and 4-12.
There doesn’t appear to be anything flukish about the Lady Knights’ success this season. They aren’t overly relying on a heavily senior-laden roster or a single class with exceptional talent. Heights has key contributors in each class, including freshman defensive specialist Katie Kennison, all of which suggests the Lady Knights are positioned for continued success.
Senior captains Sydney Seldon and Rose Lopez have been instrumental in Heights’ turnaround, not only with their fine play but how they lead off the court.
“The girls see how hard they work and so that’s a big deal,” Wilder said.
Seldon, a senior outside hitter and defensive specialist, earned second-team all-district honors last season. She had 14 kills in a five-set win over Belton on Oct. 13 that gave Heights sole possession of the district lead.
Lopez is a senior libero.
Senior middle blocker Catherine Bakken had 12 kills in the Belton match. She earned first-team all-district honors a season ago.
Junior outside hitter Kayla Williams tallied 15 kills and 19 digs against Belton. She earned all-district honorable mention.
The Lady Knights have two talented setters in junior Makayla Wiggins and sophomore Kaley Lelauti. The two combined for 42 assists in the victory over Belton.
Also making big contributions for Heights are sophomore defensive specialist Alicia Mora, senior middle hitter Tamia Tidline, senior defensive specialist Morgan Rone and junior outside hitter Kyana Burney.
“It may sound crazy, but everybody has a strength somewhere and they all pull it together,” Wilder said. “Every single one of them.”
The Lady Knights’ lone district blemish was when they were swept by Ellison in the 12-6A opener.
“Even from that match, we have grown since then,” Wilder said. “We talked about a lot of mental toughness and I know that we’re just in a different place mentally.”
At 5-2, the Lady Eagles are hot on the Lady Knights trail. The rematch was supposed to be Friday, but was postponed to Nov. 14 because of COVID-19 precautions.
Heights’ two previous matches — against Bryan and Shoemaker — were also postponed. The Lady Knights have not taken the floor since their big win over Belton. They will return to action tonight at 6:30 at home against Killeen,
“I’m just really touched and love being around these girls,” Wilder said, “because they see it. they have the same vision that I have and our coaches have, and just the sky’s the limit with these girls.”
12-6A STANDINGS
Harker Heights 4-1
Ellison 5-2
Shoemaker 3-2
Belton 4-3
Copperas Cove 4-3
Bryan 2-2
Killeen 1-3
Temple 0-7
TODAY'S MATCHES
- Belton at Ellison, 6:30 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Bryan, 6:30 p.m.
- Killeen at Harker Heights, 6:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Temple, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.