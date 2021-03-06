HARKER HEIGHTS — All the Knights need is a chance.
Throughout the District 12-6A schedule, Harker Heights fought to move up in the standings, but despite their best efforts, the Knights consistently found themselves outside of playoff contention.
With four matches remaining in the regular season, Harker Heights sat eight points behind Ellison for the final berth.
Things, however, have changed.
In less than 24 hours, the landscape altered drastically as the Knights collected a pair of must-have victories, including a 4-2 win against Ellison on Saturday afternoon.
Now, entering the final week of the district play, Harker Heights owns an opportunity to earn fourth place, and that is all Knights senior Aljair Garcia believes his team needs.
“Our mentality is to never quit,” he said. “We give everything. We always give our all, and at this point, we can’t take a loss.
“We have to come in hard and find a way to get a win.”
Coming off a critical 3-1 victory against Copperas Cove on Friday evening, Harker Heights took to its home field for the last time against the Eagles, who built an early advantage.
In the 28th minute, Ellison junior Edwin Vega blasted a shot into the back of the net from 25 yards out, but the lead was erased seven minutes later, when Garcia delivered a goal from approximately the same distance.
“He is a sparkplug,” Harker Heights head coach Francisco Bernal said. “Sometimes, we have to calm him down a little bit, but in the last two games, he has scored four goals for us to go with an assist.
“But we are a team, and other guys have to put him in the right position or this thing will not function. It is a team effort.”
Following halftime, the Knights continued to surge as Garcia scored his second goal on a 1-on-1 situation just 3 minutes, 21 seconds after play resumed, and Harker Heights (5-6-1, 17 points) added a third consecutive goal thanks to Cameron Howard. The senior was in the right place at the right time, redirecting a deflection in front of the goal into the net in the 55th minute.
The Eagles, who suffered a 3-0 loss to Bryan on Friday, responded less than four minutes later as Alex Fernandez scored on an empty goal, but it would not be enough.
Knights junior Luca Lokker took a deflected save and fired it into the goal three minutes later for the final score of the contest.
“There has been a lot of chatter about how we haven’t played up to our potential,” Bernal said, “but nobody is here with us or understands what we go through on a daily basis. We’ve been down, four, five or six starters at a time.
“But the boys have been battling and keeping us in close games, and now, we’re only down two starters and some of the guys who came back are real good at finding the back of the net.”
Ellison’s hopes of securing the district’s last berth took another hit, but the Eagles (5-5-2, 19) can still clinch by completing the regular season with road victories against third-place Temple (7-2-3, 25) and winless Shoemaker (0-12-0, 0) next week.
Despite their current momentum, the Knights still need help.
In order to return to the playoffs, Harker Heights needs to win each of its final two games — at first-place Belton (8-1-3, 29) and at second-place Bryan (7-2-3, 26) — and have the Eagles lose once or the Knights could secure by splitting their last games and having Ellison lose out. Additionally, Copperas Cove (4-5-3, 15) and Killeen (3-6-3, 13) are not quite mathematically eliminated.
Although the odds are steep, Garcia believes all the Knights need is a chance.
“We want to win,” he said. “We just want to keep giving ourselves a shot at getting to the playoffs.
“So far, we’ve been able to do what we want to do.”
12-6A BOYS SOCCER STANDINGS
x-Belton 8-1-3, 29 pts
x-Bryan 7-2-3, 26 pts
x-Temple 7-2-3, 25 pts
Ellison 5-5-2, 19 pts
Harker Heights 5-6-1, 17 pts
Copperas Cove 4-5-3, 15 pts
Killeen 3-6-3, 13 pts
Shoemaker 0-12-0, 0 pts
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison at Temple
- Harker Heights at Belton
- Killeen at Copperas Cove
- Shoemaker at Bryan
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison at Shoemaker
- Harker Heights at Bryan
- Killeen at Belton
- Temple at Copperas Cove
End of Regular Season
