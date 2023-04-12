TEMPLE — Aric Hickman had two hits, including a two-out, game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday night that lifted Temple to a much-needed 5-4 victory over Harker Heights at Hallford Field.
Wildcats (9-16, 3-6), who stopped a five-game District 12-6A slide and salvaged a series split with the Knights (12-12, 4-3), didn’t lead until Lezlie Jackson — who reached with a one-hop double to the wall in left field — sauntered across home plate with two outs on a throwing error from third base after Isaac Ramos beat out an infield single in the sixth inning.
Harker Heights tied it at 4 in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Cooper Reeves.
Pinch hitter Andrew Martinez was beaned with one out in the bottom of the seventh, advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Michael Saiz and to third on a wild pitch.
After Saiz struck out Naeten Mitchell, Hickman squared up a 1 -1 offering, sending it on a line to right. Martinez scored and Hickman was swarmed by the rest of the Wildcats and enveloped by a dog pile near second base.
Jackson finished 2-for-3 and scored Temple’s third and final run in a fourth-inning rally during which the Wildcats caught the Knights at 3.
Xavier Padilla was summoned for Wildcats starter Reese Hull just four batters into the contest, inheriting a
bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He kept the Knights at bay for six-plus innings, allowing two runs and striking out six.
Isaac Ramos finished the seventh and picked up the win.
Down 3-0, Temple loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half of the fourth using a single by Hickman and back-to-back walks by Parker Madsen and Jackson. Heights starter Reaves’ night ended after the walk to Jackson and Darion Rogers took over.
Rogers proceeded to walk Anthony Ramos to force in Hickman to get Temple within 3-1. Isaac Ramos’ sacrifice fly brought in Madsen and Padilla scalded a double down left-field line to score Jackson from second and chase Rogers.
Saiz settled Temple’s surge by getting Jesaiah Hernandez to pop out to right.
Heights went in front in a hurry in the first. Jett Millsap led off the frame with a single, advanced to second and third on wild pitches then scored when courtesy runner Marcus McMillan — on for Jomar Mercado, who walked — put himself in a rundown long enough.
Hull walked the next two batters to load the bases and was relieved by Padilla.
The Knights tacked on another via a one-out error before Padilla induced a ground ball by Braxtyn Vackar that Isaac Ramos fielded to start a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.
Temple hinted at a breakthrough in the second when Madsen reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a wild pitch before Jackson singled to put runners on first and third with one out.
After Jackson stole second, though, Reaves got Anthony Ramos on a popup to second and Isaac Ramos staring at strike three to end the inning and keep the Wildcats off the board.
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Waco Midway 8-1
Hutto 5-2
Bryan 4-3
Harker Heights 4-3
Temple 3-6
Copperas Cove 2-6
Pflugerville Weiss 1-6
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Buda Johnson 13, Pflugerville Weiss 3, 6 innings
- Hutto 11, Copperas Cove 4
- Temple 5, Harker Heights 4
- Waco Midway 8, Bryan 4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
- Hutto at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Pflugerville Weiss, 7 p.m.
- OFF: Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.