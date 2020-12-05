SATURDAY

Austin Veritas 70, Houston Emery/Weiner School 36

Azle 49, Crowley 48

Colleyville Covenant 40, Arlington Grace Prep 3

Dallas Parish Episcopal 41, Midland Christian 7

EP Eastwood 38, EP Montwood 35, OT

El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Pebble Hills 34

FW Lake Country 21, Lubbock Trinity 7

FW Nolan 35, FW All Saints 31

FW Southwest Christian 35, Fort Worth Christian 28

FW Trimble Tech def. Carrollton Creekview, forfeit

Houston Second Baptist 49, Austin St. Michael 14

Humble Kingwood 26, Humble Summer Creek 22

Justin Northwest 55, FW Arlington Heights 14

Katy 48, Katy Mayde Creek 12

Marble Falls Faith 62, Conroe Covenant 57

McAllen Rowe def. Brownsville Porter, forfeit

PSJA Southwest 21, Mission Sharyland 7

Round Rock 70, Round Rock Westwood 41

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28, Round Rock Stony Point 12

SA Highlands 14, SA Houston 0

SA Holy Cross 59, Woodlands Legacy Prep 22

SA Northside Marshall 58, SA Northside Warren 28

Shiner St. Paul 56, Tomball Rosehill 21

Tomball 38, Conroe 13

Tyler Legacy 42, Mesquite Horn 35

Waco Reicher 34, Dallas First Baptist 10

Class 4A Division I

Region 2 Quarterfinal

Argyle 41, Paris 13

Region 4 Quarterfinal

Austin LBJ 59, CC Miller 54

Six-Man Class 1A Division I

Semifinal

May 92, Blum 86, OT

Sterling City 48, Borden County 40, OT

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I Bi-district

District 1 #1 Seed vs Midland Lee (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium

Euless Trinity (7-1) vs District 4 #2 Seed 1 p.m. Saturday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Allen (8-0) vs Plano West (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Richardson Lake Highlands (10-0) vs South Grand Prairie (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Odessa Permian (7-2) vs District 1 #2 Seed TBD Friday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium

Southlake Carroll (7-1) vs Haltom City (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Lewisville (6-3) vs McKinney Boyd (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Goldsmith Stadium

Arlington Martin (8-1) vs Richardson (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region II Bi-district

Garland Sachse (3-5) vs Dallas Skyline (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Duncanville (6-1) vs Harker Heights (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium

The Woodlands College Park (8-1) vs Spring Westfield (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Cain (6-2) vs Cypress Woods (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Klein’s Memorial Stadium

Rockwall (9-1) vs Wylie (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Shoemaker (7-2) vs DeSoto (7-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium

Spring (7-0) vs The Woodlands (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Ranch (7-2) vs Klein Oak (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III Bi-district

Cy-Fair (9-1) vs Houston Westside (4-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Katy Tompkins (8-0) vs Fort Bend Travis (4-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (10-0) vs Deer Park (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Pearland Dawson (9-0) vs Dickinson (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s Pearland ISD Stadium

Houston Bellaire (4-2) vs Jersey Village (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-2) vs Katy Seven Lakes (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Missouri City’s Hall Stadium

Pasadena Dobie (9-0) vs Humble Atascocita (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

League City Clear Springs (7-3) vs Pearland (7-2), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV Bi-district

Round Rock (7-2) vs Lake Travis (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Dragon Stadium

Cibolo Steele (6-3) vs SA Madison (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

District 29 #1 Seed vs Laredo United South (3-3), TBD

Mission (4-1) vs San Benito (3-2), TBD at Mission’s Tom Landry Stadium

Austin Westlake (8-0) vs Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Chaparral Stadium

SA Reagan (9-1) vs Smithson Valley (7-2), TBD

Laredo United (5-1) vs District 29 #2 Seed

Harlingen (5-0) vs Edinburg North (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I Bi-district

District 1 #1 Seed vs Abilene (4-4), TBD

North Crowley vs Trophy Club Nelson (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Denton Guyer (7-2) vs Coppell (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Dallas Jesuit (7-3) vs Arlington (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Postell Stadium

San Angelo Central (4-5) vs District 1 #2 Seed, TBD

Haslet Eaton (7-3) vs Weatherford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Justin’s Northwest ISD Stadium

Lewisville Marcus (9-0) vs Prosper (5-3), TBD

Arlington Bowie (7-1) vs Richardson Pearce (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region II Bi-district

Garland Naaman Forest (6-2) vs District 10 #2 Seed 7 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Williams Stadium

Cedar Hill (7-1) vs Bryan (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill’s Longhorn Stadium

Conroe Oak Ridge (5-5) vs Aldine Eisenhower (3-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Tomball Memorial (9-0) vs Cypress Park (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Rockwall-Heath (8-2) vs Garland (5-3), TBD

Temple (9-1) vs Waxahachie (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium

Spring Dekaney (5-3) vs Willis (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) vs Klein Collins (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III Bi-district

Houston Memorial (7-2) vs Houston Lamar (5-2), TBD

Katy (8-1) vs Fort Bend Elkins (2-5), TBD

Houston King (7-3) vs Channelview (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) vs League City Clear Creek (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvin’s Memorial Stadium

Houston Heights (6-1) vs Cypress Creek (4-6), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Richmond George Ranch (5-3) vs Katy Taylor (7-2), TBD

Pasadena Memorial (7-3) vs Beaumont West Brook (4-5), 1 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena’s Memorial Stadium

League City Clear Falls (5-3) vs Houston Strake Jesuit (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV Bi-district

Austin Vandegrift (7-2) vs Austin High (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium

Converse Judson (6-2) vs SA Roosevelt (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

SA Northside Brennan (8-1) vs Del Rio (4-4), TBD

Edinburg Vela (5-0) vs Weslaco (3-1), TBD at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Buda Hays (6-3) vs Cedar Park Vista Ridge (7-2), TBD

SA Johnson (8-1) vs SA Wagner (4-3), TBD

Eagle Pass (6-0) vs District 29 #2 Seed, TBD

Brownsville Hanna (4-0) vs PSJA North (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I Bi-district

EP Del Valle (4-1) vs. Lubbock Monterey (4-5), TBD

Red Oak (6-2) vs. Justin Northwest (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium

Lubbock Coronado (10-0) vs. EP Bel Air (1-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Azle (8-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (5-3), Saturday 12 p.m. at Azle’s Hornet Field

Abilene Cooper (7-1) vs. Mansfield Summit (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (7-2) vs. EP Chapin (2-4), TBD

Colleyville Heritage vs. White Settlement Brewer (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

EP El Dorado (2-3) vs. Amarillo (6-3), TBD

Region II Bi-district

Denton Ryan (9-0) vs. Dallas Adams (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

College Station (9-1) vs. Sherman (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium

Lancaster (9-0) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), TBD

Longview (7-2) vs. Lufkin (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Dallas Highland Park (8-0) vs. New Caney (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Highlander Stadium

Dallas Wilson (7-2) vs. Frisco Independence (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas’ Forrester Field

Magnolia (9-1) vs. McKinney North (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium

Frisco Lone Star (5-3) vs. Dallas White (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III Bi-district

Port Arthur Memorial (9-0) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur’s Memorial Stadium

Seguin (7-2) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Manvel (6-1) vs. Beaumont United (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Georgetown (8-1) vs. Dripping Springs (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

Cedar Park (9-0) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Richmond Foster (7-2) vs. Goose Creek Memorial (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

New Braunfels Canyon (9-1) vs. Pflugerville (6-3), TBD

Baytown Lee (7-2) vs. Katy Paetow (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Baytown’s Stallworth Stadium

Region IV Bi-district

SA Lanier (4-1) vs. Eagle Pass Winn (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

McAllen Memorial (5-1) vs. Victoria West (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

SA Southside (8-1) vs. SA Jefferson (2-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium

CC Flour Bluff (8-1) vs. Brownsville Pace (4-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium

CC Veterans Memorial (9-0) vs. McAllen Rowe (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

SA Legacy (7-3) vs. District 13 #3 Seed, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium

Weslaco East (4-0) vs. Victoria East (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Weslaco’s Lackey Stadium

SA Brackenridge (4-1) vs. SA Southwest (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I Bi-district

EP Parkland (6-1) vs. EP Austin (4-2), TBD

FW Southwest (7-3) vs. Canyon Randall (4-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Clark Stadium

EP Burges (2-2) vs. EP Ysleta (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Mustang Stadium

WF Rider (7-2) vs. FW North Side (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (8-1) vs. FW Polytechnic (4-6), 5 p.m. Thursday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

EP Irvin (4-0) vs. Clint Horizon (3-3), TBD

Grapevine (7-3) vs. Abilene Wylie (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

Canutillo (4-1) vs. EP Andress (5-0), TBD

Region II Bi-district

Aledo (7-1) vs. Dallas Hillcrest (6-4), TBD

North Forney (8-1) vs. Denison (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Arlington Seguin (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Frisco (6-1) vs. Royse City (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) vs. Greenville (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium

Mesquite Poteet (7-3) vs. Everman (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Ennis (8-0) vs. Frisco Liberty (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ennis’ Lion Memorial Stadium

Mansfield Timberview (8-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Region III Bi-district

Texarkana Texas (10-0) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium

Crosby (7-3) vs. Fort Bend Willowridge (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Crosby’s Cougar Stadium

Huntsville (9-0) vs. Nacogdoches (5-5), TBD Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium

Galena Park (8-2) vs. Barbers Hill (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) vs. Port Neches-Groves (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Missouri City’s Hall Stadium

Montgomery (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium

Nederland (7-3) vs. Houston Sterling (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nederland’s Bulldog Stadium

Longview Pine Tree (8-1) vs. College Station A&M Consolidated (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Region IV Bi-district

Leander Rouse (8-1) vs. Austin Northeast (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium

Mercedes (5-1) vs. Floresville (3-6), TBD

Liberty Hill (8-0) vs. Leander Glenn (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium

Boerne Champion (7-2) vs. District 16 #3 Seed

SA Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. District 16 #4 Seed

Austin McCallum (5-2) vs. Georgetown East View (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Mission Pioneer (5-0) vs. Castroville Medina Valley (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mission’s Thompson Stadium

Brenham (6-3) vs. Marble Falls (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Canyon (12-1) vs Argyle (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anthony Field in Abilene

Lindale (12-2) vs Austin LBJ (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Graham (11-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Carthage (12-0) vs Wimberley (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1) vs Mount Vernon (12-2), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Hallettsville (12-2) vs Llano (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Canadian (13-1) vs Gunter (13-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Waskom (12-1) vs Franklin (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s TMF Rose Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Post (14-0) vs Crawford (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Timpson (14-0) vs Shiner (12-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Wellington (13-0) vs Windthorst (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Mart (13-0) vs Falls City (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Final

Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Final

Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

