SATURDAY
Austin Veritas 70, Houston Emery/Weiner School 36
Azle 49, Crowley 48
Colleyville Covenant 40, Arlington Grace Prep 3
Dallas Parish Episcopal 41, Midland Christian 7
EP Eastwood 38, EP Montwood 35, OT
El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Pebble Hills 34
FW Lake Country 21, Lubbock Trinity 7
FW Nolan 35, FW All Saints 31
FW Southwest Christian 35, Fort Worth Christian 28
FW Trimble Tech def. Carrollton Creekview, forfeit
Houston Second Baptist 49, Austin St. Michael 14
Humble Kingwood 26, Humble Summer Creek 22
Justin Northwest 55, FW Arlington Heights 14
Katy 48, Katy Mayde Creek 12
Marble Falls Faith 62, Conroe Covenant 57
McAllen Rowe def. Brownsville Porter, forfeit
PSJA Southwest 21, Mission Sharyland 7
Round Rock 70, Round Rock Westwood 41
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28, Round Rock Stony Point 12
SA Highlands 14, SA Houston 0
SA Holy Cross 59, Woodlands Legacy Prep 22
SA Northside Marshall 58, SA Northside Warren 28
Shiner St. Paul 56, Tomball Rosehill 21
Tomball 38, Conroe 13
Tyler Legacy 42, Mesquite Horn 35
Waco Reicher 34, Dallas First Baptist 10
Class 4A Division I
Region 2 Quarterfinal
Argyle 41, Paris 13
Region 4 Quarterfinal
Austin LBJ 59, CC Miller 54
Six-Man Class 1A Division I
Semifinal
May 92, Blum 86, OT
Sterling City 48, Borden County 40, OT
Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-district
District 1 #1 Seed vs Midland Lee (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium
Euless Trinity (7-1) vs District 4 #2 Seed 1 p.m. Saturday at Bedford’s Pennington Field
Allen (8-0) vs Plano West (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Richardson Lake Highlands (10-0) vs South Grand Prairie (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Wildcat-Ram Stadium
Odessa Permian (7-2) vs District 1 #2 Seed TBD Friday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium
Southlake Carroll (7-1) vs Haltom City (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Lewisville (6-3) vs McKinney Boyd (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Goldsmith Stadium
Arlington Martin (8-1) vs Richardson (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region II Bi-district
Garland Sachse (3-5) vs Dallas Skyline (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Duncanville (6-1) vs Harker Heights (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium
The Woodlands College Park (8-1) vs Spring Westfield (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Klein Cain (6-2) vs Cypress Woods (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Klein’s Memorial Stadium
Rockwall (9-1) vs Wylie (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Shoemaker (7-2) vs DeSoto (7-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium
Spring (7-0) vs The Woodlands (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Cypress Ranch (7-2) vs Klein Oak (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region III Bi-district
Cy-Fair (9-1) vs Houston Westside (4-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium
Katy Tompkins (8-0) vs Fort Bend Travis (4-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (10-0) vs Deer Park (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium
Pearland Dawson (9-0) vs Dickinson (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s Pearland ISD Stadium
Houston Bellaire (4-2) vs Jersey Village (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-2) vs Katy Seven Lakes (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Missouri City’s Hall Stadium
Pasadena Dobie (9-0) vs Humble Atascocita (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
League City Clear Springs (7-3) vs Pearland (7-2), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Region IV Bi-district
Round Rock (7-2) vs Lake Travis (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Dragon Stadium
Cibolo Steele (6-3) vs SA Madison (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium
District 29 #1 Seed vs Laredo United South (3-3), TBD
Mission (4-1) vs San Benito (3-2), TBD at Mission’s Tom Landry Stadium
Austin Westlake (8-0) vs Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Chaparral Stadium
SA Reagan (9-1) vs Smithson Valley (7-2), TBD
Laredo United (5-1) vs District 29 #2 Seed
Harlingen (5-0) vs Edinburg North (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-district
District 1 #1 Seed vs Abilene (4-4), TBD
North Crowley vs Trophy Club Nelson (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Denton Guyer (7-2) vs Coppell (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Dallas Jesuit (7-3) vs Arlington (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Postell Stadium
San Angelo Central (4-5) vs District 1 #2 Seed, TBD
Haslet Eaton (7-3) vs Weatherford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Justin’s Northwest ISD Stadium
Lewisville Marcus (9-0) vs Prosper (5-3), TBD
Arlington Bowie (7-1) vs Richardson Pearce (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region II Bi-district
Garland Naaman Forest (6-2) vs District 10 #2 Seed 7 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Williams Stadium
Cedar Hill (7-1) vs Bryan (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill’s Longhorn Stadium
Conroe Oak Ridge (5-5) vs Aldine Eisenhower (3-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Tomball Memorial (9-0) vs Cypress Park (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
Rockwall-Heath (8-2) vs Garland (5-3), TBD
Temple (9-1) vs Waxahachie (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium
Spring Dekaney (5-3) vs Willis (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) vs Klein Collins (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region III Bi-district
Houston Memorial (7-2) vs Houston Lamar (5-2), TBD
Katy (8-1) vs Fort Bend Elkins (2-5), TBD
Houston King (7-3) vs Channelview (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) vs League City Clear Creek (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvin’s Memorial Stadium
Houston Heights (6-1) vs Cypress Creek (4-6), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Richmond George Ranch (5-3) vs Katy Taylor (7-2), TBD
Pasadena Memorial (7-3) vs Beaumont West Brook (4-5), 1 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena’s Memorial Stadium
League City Clear Falls (5-3) vs Houston Strake Jesuit (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Region IV Bi-district
Austin Vandegrift (7-2) vs Austin High (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium
Converse Judson (6-2) vs SA Roosevelt (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium
SA Northside Brennan (8-1) vs Del Rio (4-4), TBD
Edinburg Vela (5-0) vs Weslaco (3-1), TBD at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium
Buda Hays (6-3) vs Cedar Park Vista Ridge (7-2), TBD
SA Johnson (8-1) vs SA Wagner (4-3), TBD
Eagle Pass (6-0) vs District 29 #2 Seed, TBD
Brownsville Hanna (4-0) vs PSJA North (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-district
EP Del Valle (4-1) vs. Lubbock Monterey (4-5), TBD
Red Oak (6-2) vs. Justin Northwest (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium
Lubbock Coronado (10-0) vs. EP Bel Air (1-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
Azle (8-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (5-3), Saturday 12 p.m. at Azle’s Hornet Field
Abilene Cooper (7-1) vs. Mansfield Summit (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Amarillo Tascosa (7-2) vs. EP Chapin (2-4), TBD
Colleyville Heritage vs. White Settlement Brewer (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium
EP El Dorado (2-3) vs. Amarillo (6-3), TBD
Region II Bi-district
Denton Ryan (9-0) vs. Dallas Adams (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
College Station (9-1) vs. Sherman (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium
Lancaster (9-0) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), TBD
Longview (7-2) vs. Lufkin (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Dallas Highland Park (8-0) vs. New Caney (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Highlander Stadium
Dallas Wilson (7-2) vs. Frisco Independence (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas’ Forrester Field
Magnolia (9-1) vs. McKinney North (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium
Frisco Lone Star (5-3) vs. Dallas White (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Region III Bi-district
Port Arthur Memorial (9-0) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur’s Memorial Stadium
Seguin (7-2) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
Manvel (6-1) vs. Beaumont United (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Georgetown (8-1) vs. Dripping Springs (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
Cedar Park (9-0) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Richmond Foster (7-2) vs. Goose Creek Memorial (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium
New Braunfels Canyon (9-1) vs. Pflugerville (6-3), TBD
Baytown Lee (7-2) vs. Katy Paetow (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Baytown’s Stallworth Stadium
Region IV Bi-district
SA Lanier (4-1) vs. Eagle Pass Winn (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
McAllen Memorial (5-1) vs. Victoria West (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium
SA Southside (8-1) vs. SA Jefferson (2-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium
CC Flour Bluff (8-1) vs. Brownsville Pace (4-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium
CC Veterans Memorial (9-0) vs. McAllen Rowe (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
SA Legacy (7-3) vs. District 13 #3 Seed, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium
Weslaco East (4-0) vs. Victoria East (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Weslaco’s Lackey Stadium
SA Brackenridge (4-1) vs. SA Southwest (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-district
EP Parkland (6-1) vs. EP Austin (4-2), TBD
FW Southwest (7-3) vs. Canyon Randall (4-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Clark Stadium
EP Burges (2-2) vs. EP Ysleta (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Mustang Stadium
WF Rider (7-2) vs. FW North Side (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Lubbock Cooper (8-1) vs. FW Polytechnic (4-6), 5 p.m. Thursday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
EP Irvin (4-0) vs. Clint Horizon (3-3), TBD
Grapevine (7-3) vs. Abilene Wylie (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium
Canutillo (4-1) vs. EP Andress (5-0), TBD
Region II Bi-district
Aledo (7-1) vs. Dallas Hillcrest (6-4), TBD
North Forney (8-1) vs. Denison (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Arlington Seguin (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Frisco (6-1) vs. Royse City (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) vs. Greenville (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium
Mesquite Poteet (7-3) vs. Everman (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Ennis (8-0) vs. Frisco Liberty (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ennis’ Lion Memorial Stadium
Mansfield Timberview (8-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Region III Bi-district
Texarkana Texas (10-0) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium
Crosby (7-3) vs. Fort Bend Willowridge (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Crosby’s Cougar Stadium
Huntsville (9-0) vs. Nacogdoches (5-5), TBD Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
Galena Park (8-2) vs. Barbers Hill (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium
Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) vs. Port Neches-Groves (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Missouri City’s Hall Stadium
Montgomery (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium
Nederland (7-3) vs. Houston Sterling (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nederland’s Bulldog Stadium
Longview Pine Tree (8-1) vs. College Station A&M Consolidated (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
Region IV Bi-district
Leander Rouse (8-1) vs. Austin Northeast (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium
Mercedes (5-1) vs. Floresville (3-6), TBD
Liberty Hill (8-0) vs. Leander Glenn (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium
Boerne Champion (7-2) vs. District 16 #3 Seed
SA Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. District 16 #4 Seed
Austin McCallum (5-2) vs. Georgetown East View (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s House Park Stadium
Mission Pioneer (5-0) vs. Castroville Medina Valley (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mission’s Thompson Stadium
Brenham (6-3) vs. Marble Falls (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Canyon (12-1) vs Argyle (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anthony Field in Abilene
Lindale (12-2) vs Austin LBJ (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Graham (11-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium
Carthage (12-0) vs Wimberley (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1) vs Mount Vernon (12-2), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Hallettsville (12-2) vs Llano (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Canadian (13-1) vs Gunter (13-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Waskom (12-1) vs Franklin (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s TMF Rose Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Post (14-0) vs Crawford (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium
Timpson (14-0) vs Shiner (12-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Wellington (13-0) vs Windthorst (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Mart (13-0) vs Falls City (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Final
Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Final
Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
