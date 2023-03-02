The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Region II meet takes place Saturday and numerous area athletes will be in attendance, including five favorites to win their respective divisions.
Competing at Elgin, Killeen’s Terriny Pace, Chaparral’s Alondra Rosario, Harker Heights’ Carollicia Roberts, Copperas Cove’s A’mya Moss and Lake Belton’s Hanna Peebles each enter the event with the top
qualifying total for their weight class.
In Class 6A, Roberts and Moss share the top spot in the 123-pound division after amassing 725 pounds apiece to qualify – five pounds more than third seed Hannah Villarreal, of Buda Johnson, while in Class 5A, Division I, Pace totaled 995 pounds to lead the 259+ division by 65 pounds. Additionally, with 585 pounds, which is 55 more than her closest competitor, Peebles ranks first in the 97 weight class.
Rosario has a 45-pound advantage over the rest of the Class 5A, Division II’s 105 field after advancing with 695 pounds.
Should everything play out according to the rankings, the quintet will emerge from the meet with regional championships while securing berths at the upcoming state meet at Frisco, beginning March 15.
Along with winning a division, lifters can qualify for state by placing second or by reaching the weight class’ automatic total.
A total of 22 other area athletes have strong chances of advancing after producing a top-five qualifying weight with the Lady Bulldawgs occupying five of the spots.
Jolina Toala ranks second in the 200 division, Michaela Grimm is third in the 97 weight class and teammates Amaya Eseroma (181), Jazmine Letterman (198) and Taylor Welch (220) are fourth seeds,
while the Lady Knights’ duo of Kenzi Jarrett (105) and Gabrielle Simmons (198) are each fifth seeds.
Also in Class 6A, Aysiah Wiser (3rd, 181) and Kate Burke (5th, 114) are Temple’s top performers.
The Lady Broncos are competing throughout the Class 5A, Division II meet with 26 lifters across a dozen weight classes, including five more among the top four.
In the 198 division, Anna Ramirez is ranked second, while teammates Emery Castillo (132), Elaina Herrera (148), Makenzie Batey (165) and Haylee Thomas (220) are each fourth.
Ellison is sending a pair of third seeds in Leilani Dudley (132) and Lanijah Harrell (220) and a fourth seed in Anya McKnight (259), while Amaya Stafford (105) and Makayla Martin (198) will represent the Lady Kangaroos and Shoemaker, respectively, as No. 5 seeds.
The Lady Bobcats’ Aryanna Gonzalez (5th, 181) and Belton’s Jacci Myers (2nd, 148) and Ashley Farmer (5th, 159+) are the area’s other top competitors in Class 5A, Division II.
Outside of Lake Belton, Copperas Cove has the most opportunities to capture a championship with 17 representatives, while Temple follows as the only other area team with double-digit lifters, sending 13.
Killeen ISD will also be represented by Harker Heights’ Daphne Salcido (6th, 565), Jaclyn Taft (6th, 259), Brinlei Beadle (8th, 97), Callie Merena (8th, 97), Ellyssa Hanks (9th, 165) and MiSha Brownlee (10th, 165), Shoemaker’s Parker Goldflam (8th, 259), Kehina Herrin (11th, 97), Alexia Scott-Padmore (12th, 181), Charlene Dixon (12th, 198) and Desiree Van Dorn (12th, 259), Killeen’s Meleana Price (7th, 259+), Teyani Zollicoffer (9th, 259+) and Samariya Graves (12th, 220) and Chaparral’s Asiah Jackson (10th, 165).
Katelyn Sheridan (114), Yinneiska Cosme (148) and Victoria Olmeda (165), of Ellison, Marissa Burciaga (105) and Tehani Akina (148), of Shoemaker, and Simone Hall (198) and Alexia Lorenzon (259), of
Killeen, will serve as alternates for Killeen ISD.
Additional competitors for Copperas Cove are Leela Fitzpatrick (6th, 165), Katherine Grimm (8th, 105), Adriana Geraci-Medina (8th, 123), Kyan Ramos (9th, 123), Kaylee Rodarte (9th, 148), Jaica Donaldson (9th, 181), Nathalie Clay (9th, 259), Evelyn Stack (10th, 259), Mya Klenclo (11th, 259), Jennylynn Martinez (11th, 132) and Trinity Aulabaugh (12th, 181). Chloe Flores (114) will serve as an alternate for the Lady Bulldawgs.
The Class 5A, Division II meet will begin the event’s lifting, starting at 8 a.m. with Class 5A, Division I (noon) and Class 6 (4 p.m.) following.
