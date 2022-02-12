HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Knights and Copperas Cove Bulldawgs played a full 32-minute game Friday evening, a contrast to the first matchup on Jan. 18 in Copperas Cove, marred by a physical altercation between the teams that resulted in two players from each team being suspended for the remainder of the season.
The Knights did what they likely would have done in the Jan. 18 game had it not been ruled a double forfeit: Win big. The Knights dropped in layup after layup en route to a 90-63 blowout.
In a show of unity, and as an assurance to the fans that Friday’s game would not end the same way, the two teams locked arms around the half-court logo prior to the opening tipoff.
“We thought that would be a good gesture,” said Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt.
The idea came about when Bobbitt had an approximately two-hour conversation with Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce the night before.
“We’re Central Texas,” Bobbitt said. “We’re getting ready to start a new district. We’ll be in that new district together and we’re representing Central Texas.”
After the game started, it was all Heights.
Starting the game in an early 5-0 hole, the Knights quickly took control of the game. A couple minutes into the game, first-time starter Tyrese Smith found David Punch in the corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Knights a 6-5 lead. From there, they never looked back.
Smith to Punch was a fitting connection on that play as both led the Knights in scoring with 21 points apiece.
“It felt good for my first time,” Smith said of getting the starting nod from coach Celneque Bobbitt. “I just tried to go out there and do my best.”
Punch was starting his second district game, according to Bobbitt.
“I’m just a workhorse, I guess,” Punch, a sophomore, said. “I mean, I really put myself aside when it comes to the team because I got two more years. So I just want my seniors and my juniors to go out on a good note.”
Later in the first, Punch and Smith hooked up again, this time with the former finding the latter for a 3-pointer to give the Knights a 21-11 lead.
The closest the Bulldawgs got to the Knights after that was when they got to within nine points not long after the Smith 3-pointer.
Copperas Cove’s Henry Sanchez three of his own cut the deficit to 27-18. After that, the Heights lead was never less than 10.
Sanchez proved to be a bright spot for the Bulldawgs, however, leading all scorers with 30 points.
Bobbitt praised Sanchez when he opened up the ledger to see his point total.
“Yeah, I love him — Sanchez. Dirty 30. Dirty 30,” Bobbitt said. “That’s the one you send scouts out and stuff like that.”
Not only did Sanchez lead all scorers in the game, he also led the Bulldawgs in scoring every quarter of the game.
His offensive outburst fueled the Bulldawgs as they tried to chip into the lead.
Nearly every time the Bulldawgs would score a couple baskets in a row, however, the Knights would fire off a few of their own.
Also helping lead the charge for Harker Heights was senior Terrance Carter, who scored 18.
All of Carter’s points came either by way of the free-throw line, a close layup or a rim- and backboard-rattling dunk.
“Really (I) just went out there having fun,” Carter said after the game. “Nothing else I can really do at this rate, so just going out and having fun.”
Carter said he always brings a jovial attitude to the floor every night.
“I’m the guy always smiling,” he said.
Also scoring in double figures for the Knights was C.J. Evans, who scored 11. Not far behind him was Evan Chatman with eight points, Ashton Starford with six points, Tony Bradley with four and Nate Harris with one point.
Behind Sanchez for the Bulldawgs, Bryce Smith scored 10. Close to double figures were Mo Henry and Darius Davis, who both scored nine points, Jayden Triplett, who scored four and Trevon Bostick, who scored one.
With the win, the Knights will look to grab a share of the district title when the Belton Tigers come to town for a mammoth game Tuesday evening. Belton is the only district team the Knights have lost to on the floor. Due to the double forfeit with Copperas Cove, the best the Knights can hope for is a share of the title instead of setting up a winner-take-all scenario.
Bobbitt said his team will hit the practice floor to work out the weaknesses, which he said is primarily focus.
“Some of the times we’re a little bit better than teams, and staying focused in the game and trying to get the execution you need, some of the times it’s hard,” Bobbitt said.
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Belton 12-1
x-Harker Heights* 11-2
x-Ellison 8-5
Shoemaker 6-7
Temple 6-7
Bryan 4-9
Copperas Cove* 3-10
Killeen 1-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
*-Jan. 18 contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- No. 22 Belton 71, Shoemaker 45
- Ellison 67, Bryan 39
- No. 23 Harker Heights 90, Copperas Cove 63
- Temple 68, Killeen 36
