HARKER HEIGHTS — The stands were full Monday afternoon as students from Harker Heights High School made their way to the football field to surprise new new head football coach and athletic coordinator Mark Humble with a true Knight’s welcome.
Principal Jorge Soldevila stirred the crowd of students into a frenzy when he asked for a cheer from each athletic team in the stands. The loudest commotion was made by the gridiron greats who cheered from the field.
“I’m excited to be back in the KISD system,” Humble said afterward. “I’m looking forward to seeing the great things that our football season will bring.”
The Knights were 12-1 in the regular season last year and three games away from a district title. Sadly, they lost their regional final playoff game to the DeSoto Eagles.
“No matter,” said Humble, “We’re going to build on what we did last year and plan to be in the playoffs in 2024.”
Humble’s enthusiasm wasn’t lost on the students on the field and in the stands. They raucously shouted and cheered for him as Principal Soldevila shook his hand and the band played the school’s fight song.
“We’re going to do it right,” Humble said. “I’m looking forward to sharing the success stories that I believe are ahead.”
Humble was a member of the 1991 state championship Killeen Kangaroos football team — the district’s only football state championship — and graduated from Killeen High in 1994, according to the district.
A quarterback for the Roos, Humble graduated as the most prolific passer in school history, and was named All-District, All-Centex, All-State and All-Academic.
Following high school, Humble went to SMU on an athletic scholarship, where he was a three-year letterman for the Mustangs as a quarterback and won the Lester Jordan Award as the most outstanding player on the field and in the classroom.
Humble comes to the Knights from Denton Ryan High School, where he was assistant coach one season following a stint as head football coach and athletic coordinator at Rock Hill High School in suburban Dallas.
The Ryan Raiders finished last season 6-4, losing to Red Oak in the bi-district round of the 5A Division I playoffs.
At Rock Hill, which opened in 2020, Humble was 6-12 in two seasons, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Prior to becoming the inaugural coach at Rock Hill, Humble spent two seasons at Lone Star High School in Frisco, where he helped wide receiver Marvin Mims set state records for most receiving yards in a season with 2,629 yards in 2019 and a career with 5,485 yards, according to the Dallas Morning News. Mims went on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12, and was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
During his time at Lone Star High, Humble’s team set a state record with 50 passing touchdowns scored during the 2019 season. In 2019, the Rangers averaged a prolific 49.2 points per game.
Humble has also held coaching positions at Carroll High School in Southlake and Keller High School. Humble also coached at Texas High, Plano East and Grand Prairie.
Prior to coaching at the high school level, Humble coached running backs at SMU.
In a statement from KISD’s executive director of athletics, Micah Wells said of Humble, “His championship experience as a player and coach is a perfect fit for the Knights and I fully expect them to continue their success as a football program. I am looking forward to seeing the impact that Coach Humble makes on all of the athletic programs at Harker Heights.”
Thaddeus Imerman, Herald staff writer, contributed to this report.
