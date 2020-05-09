Dozens of senior athletes at Killeen Independent School District’s four high schools are expected to sign letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately.
The athletes will sign during a virtual ceremony streamed live on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday. Each school has a different time slot.
Times for the signings are as follows:
- Harker Heights HS — 11 a.m.
- Ellison HS — 12:30 p.m.
- Killeen HS — 1 p.m.
- Shoemaker HS — 2 p.m.
The virtual signing day is the brainchild of Harker Heights athletics coordinator and head football coach, Jerry Edwards.
“You know, we always have that end-of-the-year signing for those kids that signed late,” Edwards said Wednesday. “We had it scheduled for May 13, and with everything that the seniors have already gone through — missing prom, graduation, etc. — I didn’t want them to miss out on a celebration of them going on to the next level.”
Edwards said after bouncing the idea off his coaches, he pitched the idea of a Facebook Live ceremony to KISD’s communications director, Taina Maya.
“She thought it was a great idea,” Edwards said. “And, so we kind of wanted to make sure that we did it for all our high schools.”
Neil Searcy, the athletics coordinator of Killeen High School, said signing day is always special.
“It’s an outstanding moment for those kids,” he said Friday.
Being a coach and watching players sign to compete at the next level is akin to parenting, Searcy said.
“We’re like proud parents on that day,” he said.
Searcy said the day is especially momentous for athletes that had their senior seasons cut short, such as Killeen High track athlete Kalia Wilborne, who is signing to play two sports at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan.
“For them to have that opportunity again, that’s pretty special,” Searcy said.
Since the signings are not in person, all athletes will be doing it from their individual homes. Edwards said some of the athletes have already sent some photos and highlight videos that the district hopes to include in the ceremony.
To help pump up the excitement, Edwards said he made a request to his athletes.
“I’ve encouraged my campus and our coaches and our athletes to make sure that they decorate and have it set up and to look nice,” Edwards said.
HARKER HEIGHTS HS (11 a.m.)
Football
- Andre Gebhardt — Trinity
Girls Basketball
- Cynaye Bobbitt — Western New Mexico
- Celise Bobbitt — Weatherford College
- Brielle Dorsey — Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Princess Roberts — Southwestern (Texas)
Boys Basketball
- Ryan Chamberlain — Central Baptist College
Girls Track
- Saniya Keeton — Tuskegee
Boys Track
- Zach Brown — Jacksonville (Texas) College
Softball
- Lindsey Ratcliffe — Hill College
- Kaycee McDowell — Southwestern Assemblies of God
- Ja’Lynn Swiney — Texas Southern
- Chardinee Hunkin — Kansas Wesleyan
Boys Soccer
- Ethan Villa — Penn State Greater Allegheny
- Gabriel Silva — Washington Adventist
- Vincent Mbo — Finlandia
- Carlos Ruiz — Paris Junior College
- Andre Rich — Midwestern State
ELLISON HS (12:30 p.m.)
Football
- KJ Wilkerson — Texas Lutheran
Girls Cross Country
- Ciara Hughes — East Texas Baptist
- Janissa Ortiz Acosta — East Texas Baptist
Boys Soccer
- Ethan Buchanan — Mary Hardin-Baylor
Boys Track
- Stacy Brown — Texas
Girls Basketball
- Arrianna Faulks — Schreiner
- Mylaiysha Norman — Kansas Christian College
- Alina Simon — Western New Mexico
- Di’Ambria Whyte — currently undecided
Girls Soccer
- Daniela Barrantes-Perez — Salem College
Volleyball
- Chyra Thompson — Arkansas-Fort Smith
KILLEEN HS (1 p.m.)
Girls Basketball
- Rhepsey Wyman — Trinidad (Colo.) State Junior College
- Taniya Harrison — Blinn
- Kalia Wilborne* — Southwestern College
Wrestling
- Kelvin Coker — Texas Wesleyan
Girls Track
- Makayla Garner — Missouri Valley College
- Kalia Wilborne* — Southwestern College
Boys Basketball
- Michael House — Howard Payne
SHOEMAKER HS (2 p.m.)
Baseball
- Jesus Encarnacion Pagan — Concordia-Texas
Boys Track
- Alex Duran — Texas Wesleyan
Boys Cross Country
- Justin Winters — Oklahoma City
Girls Track
- Deonna Roberts — Huston-Tillotson
Girls Cross Country
- Viveca Henry — North Central Texas College
Girls Soccer
- Ariana Laboy — Navarro College
Girls Basketball
- Trinity Smith — Southwestern College
- Amaya Coakley — State Fair College
- Destiny Tollette — Bethel College
Boys Basketball
- Nasir Kirk — Solano Community College
*—signing in two sports
